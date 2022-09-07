The Courier

Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership move to Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 7 2022 - 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Education Minister Natalie Hutchins (centre) inspects the Camp Street site with City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, Ripon Labor candidate Martha Haylett and Buninyong MP Michaela Settle.

TEACHER demand for stronger mental health structures has sparked a change in focus for the state's professional development leader since a return to classrooms almost one year ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.