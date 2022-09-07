TEACHER demand for stronger mental health structures has sparked a change in focus for the state's professional development leader since a return to classrooms almost one year ago.
Calls for more teacher training to better emotionally support students, self and colleagues amid widespread burnout has prompted Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership to adapt its content in the wake of home learning.
The Academy is set to open the first of its regional hubs in Ballarat next year with a suite of established programs tweaked to meet needs evolving needs of high-performing teachers and school leaders. Academy chief executive officer Marcia Devlin and Victorian Education Minister Natalie Hutchins toured the Camp Street site on Wednesday morning.
Minister Hutchins said a whole range of ongoing mental health programs were vital to equip school communities with support after home learning.
The state government has been rolling out extra mental health support in classrooms across rural and regional Victoria in program that Minister Hutchins said would continue into next year.
"That also means providing some of our teachers with additional support in that area, but also in building our Respectful Relationships programs and how we better integrate them into classrooms as well," Minister Hutchins said.
"...Unfortunately we have seen heightened issues around mental health for very young kids and we're trying to make sure we've equipped our teachers, who have been under enormous pressures themselves."
Higher demand for training to sharpen digital skills across teaching platforms has also emerged as a key theme for the Academy after home learning, and in a subsequent adjustment to onsite learning.
The Academy's Ballarat hub, formerly home to alternative education provider Ballarat Learning Exchange, will feature open spaces for teacher learning and mentoring with "nooks" for private study in a dynamic, modern training environment, Minister Hutchins said.
The site will also be home to the new City of Ballarat Arts Incubator, spaces for creatives to collaborate on a range of multimedia projects from producing television shows to podcasts.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said he was rapt to see the space starting to develop, particularly after such a hard period for creatives during the pandemic.
"We've got so many creatives been wanting to get their hands on the ability to produce a whole range of multimedia aspects," Cr Moloney said. "The potential to see some locally produced TV radio multimedia, even feeding into the games industry - there are so many aspects to the multimedia things here in Ballarat. It's really starting to flourish and to have this space in Ballarat available for our creatives is just incredible."
The Academy is part of a $148.2 million state government teaching investment, including $17 million to establish seven regional hubs.
These will deliver the Academy's flagship teaching excellence program, a one-year part-time course to develop teachers' professional practice and discipline-based knowledge. Ballarat will also offer leadership excellence programs for aspiring and established school leaders, including principals.
The state government has also matched City of Ballarat's $75,000 investment in the Arts Incubator.
Both facilities, each fit out by Ballarat builder H.Troon, are on schedule to open early next year.
