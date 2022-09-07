The Courier

Man to dispute affray charge after fight at The Deck nightclub on Lydiard Street in 2021

September 7 2022 - 6:30pm
Daniel Jayasekera will dispute affray charge in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after 2021 brawl at The Deck nightclub on Lydiard Street. File photo.

A man who allegedly punched, headbutted and put another man in a headlock on a night out has said he acted in self defence.

