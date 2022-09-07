A man who allegedly punched, headbutted and put another man in a headlock on a night out has said he acted in self defence.
Daniel Jayasekera, 31, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday via video link charged with affray for the incident at The Deck nightclub on Lydiard Street last year.
The court heard at 2.22am on July 31, Jayasekera, along with his co-accused Chris Field, were about to make their way down the stairs to leave the club when a man told them to 'keep moving'.
CCTV footage allegedly showed Jayasekera shoving and punching the man before putting him in a headlock, then punching another person as he exited down the stairs.
The court was told Jayasekera continued the assault at the entrance of the club, headbutting a man into a glass surface causing the glass to break.
Police say the accused stayed 'mute' during the interview that followed.
Jayasekera's defence lawyer Sai Ranjit told the court the accused would dispute the charges.
"The primary issue we will raise is self defence," Mr Ranjit said.
"There's a question if [a complainant] was threatening them with harm and weapons."
The co-accused, Field, was handed a one year community corrections order (CCO) and a fine of $3000 for his part in the brawl.
Magistrate Hugh Radford requested Jayasekera be assessed for a CCO but would not give a sentence indication as the accused had matters in other courts that have not been resolved.
The police prosecutor told the court a short term of imprisonment was suitable for the offending.
"There's extensive CCTV footage ... [showing] he's given numerous opportunities to leave the premises," the prosecutor said.
"He's chosen to stay ... [The brawl] goes on for several minutes."
The matter was adjourned for a one day contest mention, where the Jayasekera's defence and the prosecution will debate the facts of the case, on January 19, 2023.
The court heard police will call three civilian witnesses and the police informant to give evidence on the day.
