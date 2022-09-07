Ballarat police search for man and woman wanted on warrants

Ballarat police are appealing for help from the public to find two people wanted on warrants.
Justin Springfield and Samantha Burrows are both wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
They are known to frequent the Ballarat area.
Anyone with information Springfield or Burrows' whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
