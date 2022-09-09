The Courier

Eagles, Tigers player profiles | Central Highlands Football LeagueGrand Final

By David Brehaut
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:30am
Gordon tall defender Harry Biggs locked in battle with Springbank's Stephen Staunton. Picture by Adam Trafford.

GORDON

1. TYE MURPHY (2022 - 12 games)

Vastly experienced, strongly built midfielder. Has played most of his football with the Eagles, but is also Lake Wendouree 2010 premiership player. Played with Eagles in in 2015 CHFL grand final. Has represented CHFL.

