Vastly experienced, strongly built midfielder. Has played most of his football with the Eagles, but is also Lake Wendouree 2010 premiership player. Played with Eagles in in 2015 CHFL grand final. Has represented CHFL.
Co-captain. Hard-nosed defender who has spent his whole playing career with Gordon. Played in 2015 CHFL grand final.
In first season with Gordon after crossing from Bacchus Marsh with brother Sam. Has continued his reputation as a small goalkicking forward as well as going through midfield rotation.
Joint coach with non-playing Ron Watt. Strong marking key forward and leading goalkicker. Has spent his entire career with the Eagles, making senior debut in 2012.
Graduated through juniors at Darley to make senior debut with Devils in 2019. Joined Gordon last year. Strongly built versatile forward. Dangerous around goal.
Made senior debut with Gordon in 2014. Can play forward or in the midfield. Has had an injury-interrupted season. Played in 2015 grand final line-up.
A Gordon junior graduate, Made Eagles senior debut in 2016. Provides plenty of run.
Co-captain. The key defender has had the honour of captaining the CHFL representative side and playing for Victorian Country in a distinguished career. Has spent his entire career with the Eagles. Played in 2015 grand final.
Missed a large part of the season early with injury. In first season with Gordon after moving from North Ballarat, where made his senior debut in 2018. Small forward.
Had an interrupted pre-season and early season owing to injury. Originally from WA. Spent two seasons with Maryborough before moving to the Eagles in 2018. Hard-running onballer. Important link player.
Twin brother of Mark. Tireless veteran ruck, who has played exclusively for Gordon. Multiple CHFL representative side appearances. Played in 2015 grand final.
Played his early football at North Ballarat before joining Gordon in 2012. The CHFL representative has played as a highly consistent attacking half back. Played for Eagles in 2015 grand final.
Another who has only played with Gordon. Made his senior debut in 2012. Member of a big rotation of experienced, versatile running players who fill various roles.
Another Eagle through and through, who was member of 2015 grand final side. Lives in Queensland, but club has remained committed to him. Able to play a variety positions, but best in defender.
Made his senior debut in 2019 and was key figure in attracting his cousins Billy and Sam Griffiths to club this year. Filled in at ruck early in season before settling back into a forward role. Tall and mobile.
Arrived from Woorinen near Swan Hill in 2018 and made immediate impression debut. Rangy midfielder with speed.
Played his early juniors with the Eagles before going to Redan for a few season. Returned as an under-18 in 2019 and made his Eagles senior debut that season. Steady contributor through the midfield.
Played all his juniors with Bacchus Marsh. Broke through for handful of senior games last year before making the move to Gordon this season. Slotted into defence, where he is one of the side's most consistent contributors.
They do not come much tougher. Can play at either end with potential to physically break open a game. Played his juniors in AFL Barwon and spent a few years at Geelong West before making his way to Gordon in 2019.
A talented footballer, playing in south-east NSW before arriving at North Ballarat City in 2009 and then enjoying a stint at Hepburn. Switched to Gordon in 2016. Tall who can pinch hit in ruck or act as swingman. Accurate kick for goal.
Spent his under-age days at East Point and Redan before carving out a long senior career at Redan. Moved to Gordon this season. Missed most of first half of season with injury, but has flourished with his run and poise since getting fully fit.
A former East Ballarat junior. Moved from East Point to Dunnstown in 2018 and then to Gordon this year, Tall and lean. He has been a real surprise packet in defence for the Eagles.
In his second year with the Tigers and first as playing coach. Spent his early football with St Albans, Winchelsea and East Geelong before making his way to Darley in 2015. Represented Geelong District league. Robust, hard-running midfielder.
Co-captain. Golden Point junior before moving to the Tigers in 2010. A 2015 Springbank premiership player and CHFL representative. Super reliable key defender. Steady and always plays with poise.
Arrived at Springbank in 2019 with longstanding record at Albion and time with Footscray in the VFL. Has represented the Western Regional league. Plays a ruck rover. Strong mark and at his most dangerous near goal.
Worked his way through the ranks Redan, making his senior debut in 2021. Has had a stand-out year with Tigers. Pacey winger, who can run the lines and break open a game.
One of three brothers in the side with black and gold running through his veins. Busy midfielder who gets a lot of the football.
Made his Springbank senior debut in 2011 and has gone on to be a 2015 and 2016 Tigers premiership player. Powerful key defender with strong intercepting mark.
Another of the class of 2011, when he made his senior debut. Played in 2015 and 2016 premierships and still going strong as on-ball contributor.
Has been with Springbank since 2019 when he arrived from Albion. Powerfully built classy midfielder with ability to find the football with ease. Potential match-winner.
Originally from WA, the half forward joined Springbank in 2013, captaining the 2015 premiership side. He tried his luck with East Point and played in the Roos' first BFL flag in 2018. Returned to Springbank last season.
A Mt Clear junior, he played with the GWV Rebels in 2018 and 2019. He played a handful of senior games with Ballarat Swans last season. Has assumed the role of number one ruckman at Springbank, with his height and bulk making him a force.
One of three brothers in the side. Made his senior debut in 2017 and has the knack of finding the football. Likes it tough.
Joined the Tigers from Dunnstown in 2012 and made senior debut a year later. Reliable defender who has missed just the one game this season.
Springbank junior graduate. Made his senior debut in 2012. Another who goes about his business with the objective of getting the job done wherever he lines up.
Co-captain. A survivor of the 2015 premiership side after making senior debut in 2011. Loves an intercept mark. Important part of defensive make-up.
In second year with the Tigers after moving from Terang-Mortlake. Leading club goalkicker this year. Potent force in attack and powerful mark.
Played with North Ballarat juniors and made senior debut with North Ballarat in 2019. Another to join the Tigers last year. Has made the half back line his own. Has also had a few runs in the ruck.
Has been on the move with shift from Corio to Ararat Rats in 2019, back to Corio last year and then to Springbank this season. A workman-like contributor. Reliable in defence.
Played his under-age football with Redan and joined Tigers last year. Has become a more regular player this season. Earned a last minute call up for preliminary final.
Took a while to get through some injury issues, but is now hitting straps as big marking, goalkicking forward. Forms great combination with Stephen Staunton. Spent time in NSW and WA before landing at Springbank last year.
Has found his way back into the side late in the season. Another who gets on with his game in a no fuss manner.
Had many years playing in WA after a move from Lake Wendouree. In first year with Springbank. Super reliable with ability to steady the ship.
Played under-age with Ballarat Swans. Took a while to make his mark at the Tigers before making senior debut in 2015. Can slip under guard in defence.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
