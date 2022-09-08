Just by collecting thousands of five-cent coins, the 3rd Ballarat and 1st Wendouree Scouts were able to raise enough money to buy the volunteer Ballarat Fire Brigade a pair of much-need training signs.
After a visit to the Ballarat fire station for a fire safety session, the Scout groups decided to do what they could to help the brigade - the result was almost $500, after a few pandemic-delayed years of fundraising.
"The idea was a 5c Friday in February - every Friday, everyone brings all the 5c coins they can dig out of their purse," Scout leader Cassandra Lamb said.
"It's coins people don't want, they don't feel overburdened that they're handing out cash, it's a little bit, but en masse it goes a long way.
"Our focus for the last six months (after lockdowns) has been getting our Joeys and Cubs into community efforts."
The signs will help let the community know when the brigade is completing training exercises in public areas, like the side of the road, according to Captain Mark Cartledge - the Ballarat Fire Brigade is home to the district's road rescue truck, and volunteers are often out and about keeping their skills up to date with specialised wireless Jaws of Life equipment.
Mr Cartledge said it was "a bit of a thrill" for the young Scouts to check out the fire trucks.
"With the signs, we can also cordon off areas so we can train safely, and people can stand back and know what's going on - if you see us on the side of the road with red and blue flashing lights going, you'll know it's a training exercise, not a real incident," he said.
"The support from the children today has allowed us to get these signs and really helped the brigade's assets.
"It means we can look at bigger things - for the cost of them, it might seem fairly small, but for an organisation that relies heavily on donations, it's a big help to us, plus I thought it'd be better to get something a bit more material than cash or a cheque, so the kids can see what they're buying the brigade."
For more information on Scouts in Ballarat, head online - there are groups across the city.
