Ballarat scouts donate to volunteer Ballarat Fire Brigade

By Alex Ford
September 8 2022 - 2:30am
Nine-year-old Archie Palmer and 12-year-old Jack Collins from 1st Ballarat Scouts with one of the signs they raised money for. Picture by Alex Ford

Just by collecting thousands of five-cent coins, the 3rd Ballarat and 1st Wendouree Scouts were able to raise enough money to buy the volunteer Ballarat Fire Brigade a pair of much-need training signs.

