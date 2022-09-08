The Courier

Optus plans Lucas mobile phone tower as population grows

AF
By Alex Ford
September 8 2022 - 1:00am
It's hoped a new mobile phone tower proposed for a site in Alfredton will improve coverage for Lucas residents. Picture by Adam Trafford

Plans have been submitted to the City of Ballarat for a new Optus phone tower in Alfredton.

AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

