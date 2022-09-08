Plans have been submitted to the City of Ballarat for a new Optus phone tower in Alfredton.
It's hoped the 30-metre high tower, which would be built on Endeavour Drive if approved, will help hundreds of residents in the growing Lucas area.
Earlier this year, residents and businesses spoke to The Courier about how terrible their phone and internet coverage is - the suburb is booming, with dozens of new developments under way, but telecommunications infrastructure hasn't kept up.
The new tower, to be operated by Optus, would boost coverage for customers in the area, according to planning documents, and be accessible to other network providers.
It would include 5G infrastructure and a mobile base station, the publicly-accessible documents state, and would be built by Australia Tower Network.
"The installation of the proposed facility is intended to ensure coverage and capacity is available at Lucas," the documents state.
"Optus have identified issues with local mobile network services in the Lucas area and are seeking to improve mobile services in the area. The proposal involves installation of a new ATN 30m monopole, upon which Optus antennas and equipment are to be installed."
The documents also note network traffic has rapidly increased as the population has grown, meaning a new tower is needed.
"There is current rapid urban growth and expansion occurring in the Lucas area which has created strain on the current Optus network," it states.
The location, behind a business with a "willing land owner", was chosen because of its proximity to Lucas, the lack of obstacles which can affect network signals like trees and hills, and the industrial location providing a level of visual screening for the infrastructure.
The proposal follows another Optus application in June for a tower in Paddys Drive, Delacombe, to improve coverage in the city's west.
