A new chapter in one of the Ballarat Football Netball League's emerging rivalries will be written this weekend, as Sebastopol and Ballarat meet with their seasons on the line.
Sebastopol is hunting a second-straight grand final appearance but will need to correct history, having lost twice to the Swans already this year - first, by a lone point in round nine and later by three points in round 18.
"Both games we've probably been in it right up to our eyeballs and we could've won both," Sebastopol coach Michael Searl told The Courier.
"But, unfortunately (for us), Ballarat has got that incredible belief that it's never out of a contest and it's shown that with so many close wins this year.
"We've been on the receiving end of a couple of them but certainly the belief is there that if we play some really good football we can give ourselves a really good chance at winning."
Searl's opposite, Joe Carmody, was also wary the past scorelines weren't entirely reflective of the contests.
"That first game we hung in there for a certain period of time and just got over them in the end, then the second one was the complete opposite; we started really well and just hung on. Both games were really different even though the scorelines were similar," he told The Courier.
The sides couldn't enter Saturday's match in more contrasting headspaces.
After holding a four-goal lead at three-quarter time, Sebastopol fizzled out to a 43-point loss to Melton, being held to just 12 points across three quarters.
"They were a class above. The efficiency of their ball movement was far better, their contested marking game was strong and they set themselves up behind the ball really well," Searl said.
"When we had the footy we had too many blokes that were stationary, which clogged up space. We weren't able to hit that kick inside and play down the line. That's something we're certainly looking at working on and bringing a high-quality work-rate because we didn't have that against Melton."
Ballarat, meanwhile, had to fight, going from a 43-point lead at half-time to trailing in the fourth term before a late Josh Gibson goal delivered a one-point win against Darley.
"Everyone is really invested in the club, where it's heading and where it's come from," Carmody said.
"The confidence we've got from winning all those close games and being competitive week in, week out will hold us in good stead not just for now but for future years with this young group too."
For Carmody, the battleground on Saturday was clear.
"We have to make sure that we match them on the inside. They're a very strong contested ball team," he said.
"No doubt they'll try to stop our style of play, which is using our kicking skills. It's going to be a pretty fierce contest."
Searl held equally high praise for his opponents.
"Their ability to stay in the contest is incredible. Yeah, you might kick a few goals and get momentum but you know with the kind of belief that they have in their group they're going to take it again. We had it happen to us both times we played them," he said.
"A great strength of theirs is winning the footy in their defensive half and then transitioning into their forward half really well and we've got to be on to that."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
