The Courier

Gunnell brothers as Gordon as it comes

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers Mark (left) and Luke Gunnell of Gordon

Gordon has been a part of the Gunnell twins' lives for almost 18 years, with the brothers finally having another opportunity to become Central Highlands Football League premiership players together in Saturday's grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.