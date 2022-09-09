Gunnell brothers as Gordon as it comes

Gordon has been a part of the Gunnell twins' lives for almost 18 years, with the brothers finally having another opportunity to become Central Highlands Football League premiership players together in Saturday's grand final.
The two have become stalwarts in Gordon's senior side as the club makes another charge at a first premiership since 1988, with Luke a dominant force in the ruck and Mark one of the most important pieces in Gordon's backline.
"Obviously playing alongside family is pretty special. I think around that 2015 stage we had five or six sets of brothers playing seniors together and I think we're the only ones still playing," Mark said.
"It's good playing together but it is all we've ever known. There hasn't really ever been any other way," Luke added.
The Gunnell brothers have been dubbed "quiet" by their fellow teammates, with the humble pair quick to shift the focus to others at Gordon.
"There's obviously other families that have been around longer than us. They might not be playing footy anymore but they're still putting a lot of effort in for Gordon," Luke said.
"We get the easy part, we just have to play footy. They are the ones getting here at eight in the morning and helping run things until late."
Since joining Gordon in the under-14s, the 2015 grand final was the brothers' best chance at a premiership.
They now have the chance to not only break the drought on Saturday, but do it against rivals Springbank, who dealt them heartbreak seven years ago.
"It really means a lot. There's a lot of history between the two clubs and they had the upper hand in 2015 so it would be nice to get one back on them," Mark said.
"There's definitely some nerves ahead of Saturday. It's probably more just wanting to play well. You don't want to come off the ground and think you could've done a bit more," Luke added.
The Eagles and Tigers have already faced off twice this CHFL season in two of the games of the year, with the trademark atmosphere on show in the two meetings.
It is an environment that the pair cannot wait to experience at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
"The crowds and the atmosphere in our Springbank games is unbelievable," Luke said.
"I don't think you would get a bigger crowd for any other match-up in the Central Highlands so to have us two make it through to a grand final is exciting."
A chance to bring a premiership to Gordon for the first time in 34 years is all the motivation the Gunnell twins and their fellow teammates need.
"We've been a part of Gordon for a long time but we want to do it for those other families that have been here even longer just to show them some reward," Luke said.
"We've been so close for so long it would be nice to give them something back."
