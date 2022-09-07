The Courier

Bureau of Meteorology warns of heavy rain for Ballarat region

By The Courier
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The Ballarat region could recieve up to 15 millimetres of rain on Thursday, as a cold front brings heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Local News

