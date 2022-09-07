The Ballarat region could recieve up to 15 millimetres of rain on Thursday, as a cold front brings heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The Bureau of Meteorology is warning large areas of the eastern states will be affected, with the storms likely to procude heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging winds.
Flash flooding may also occurr in some areas of Victoria.
Official warnings will be issued when the storms begin to develop.
Senior meteorologist, Christie Johnson said the conditions could also bring some strong winds.
"We are expecting them to mostly be below severe thresholds but we are monitoring closely," Ms Johnson said.
"We are expecting that elevated parts of particularly Victoria southern New South Wales and Tasmania could get quite windy and severe weather warnings will be issued if required.
"We're expecting widespread rainfall totals of 15 to 40 millimetres across much of eastern and southern Australia, we could see isolated falls much higher particularly with thunderstorms."
Ballarat won't be the worst affected cities though, with Bendigo in line for up to 50 millimetres of rain, along with much of the north-west.
Ballarat recorded 106 millimetres of rain in August. So far in September just over three millimetres has been recorded at the Ballarat Areodrome in Mitchell Park.
