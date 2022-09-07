FIVE years have passed since corporate high-flyer Clare Linane stopped pretending and hiding her struggle with mental ill-health. A human resources professional Ms Linane became a vocal champion for greater workplace flexibility and awareness to break down a shame culture.
Ms Linane found exactly what she had been championing in the seemingly unlikeliest of places, Ballarat and Warracknabeal-based chainsaw specialists Jono and Johno.
Many times Ms Linane had questioned whether employers Grant Jonasson and Charlie Johnson would keep her on, due to her pre-disposition to depression.
Together they worked hard to create a flexible role in which Ms Linane could ensure strong processes and training were in place for her role when she needed extended time away.
While Ms Linane made clear not every job could factor in such flexibility, she is sharing her story this RUOK? Day in a bid to normalise workplace conversations on mental health.
"Charlie and Grant, or Jono and Johno, the owners, have created an environment where it is okay for me to talk about my mental health. They never get awkward with me or seem uncomfortable," Ms Linane said. "Normalising discussions around mental health is probably the most powerful thing an employer can do to create a culture shift. It helps remove the shame- and as hard as mental illness is, the shame associated with it is just as crippling.
"They've remained true to their word and allowed me to take six weeks unpaid leave on top of my four weeks annual leave. They never guilt me into missing it or make me feel bad about it. They just accept it is part of the package."
Ms Linane joined Jono and Johno in HR work to supplement an existing part-time role she held during pandemic uncertainty in 2020. She expected the role to only be for a few months but they asked her to stay, even after Ms Linane made clear she needed extra leave to help stay well.
Jono and Johno refused to give up on Ms Linane when her depression took hold in February and, when her condition progressively deteriorated, Ms Linane spent time in the Melbourne Clinic, a psychiatric hospital. Unsure how long the depressive episode would last, Ms Linane suggested it was time for them to find a replacement.
"They said, 'no thanks, we're happy to wait'," Ms Linane said. "Even more importantly, they really thought about what would be best for me and said, 'we're not convinced giving up on work is in the best interests of your health...you need the socialisation and interaction it offers'."
The duo suggested Ms Linane come in to the office when she could, bit by bit, to not become overwhelmed. They allowed her to work remotely for a fortnight in northern New South Wales to feel the sun, which was important for her mental health.
Each day, walking and sometimes crying in the sunshine, Ms Linane kept telling herself to keep going because "this will pass". It did.
Ms Linane is undertaking several RUOK? Day talks in Melbourne this week. She felt talking about her journey with depression was part of her purpose in life and, in turn, this was beneficial to her wellbeing.
RUOK? Day for Ms Linane was about breaking silence and secrecy surrounding mental health battles and to better equip people with knowledge to become less judgmental.
"I believe we can all take ownership of our own mental health; we can all do dozens of small things to nurture our own wellbeing," Ms Linane said.
"[World-renowned vulnerability researcher] Brene Brown says the antidote to shame is empathy. Shame can't survive in an empathetic environment, because empathy shows you that you're not alone. Every time I do a talk, a post, an article - that's what I'm trying to do. I'm saying to people, 'you're not alone. Let's talk about it'."
