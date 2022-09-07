The Courier

RUOK? Day: Clare Linane finds workplace support with Jono and Johno

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIVE years have passed since corporate high-flyer Clare Linane stopped pretending and hiding her struggle with mental ill-health. A human resources professional Ms Linane became a vocal champion for greater workplace flexibility and awareness to break down a shame culture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.