State Minister for Housing Danny Pearson said the Big Housing Build, which to date created 89 homes in Ballarat, will help with addressing the homelessness crisis in the region, particularly for women who are victims of domestic violence.
The initiative, which has been touted as the "biggest investment in social housing in Australian history" by Mr Pearson, will see $80 million invested into Ballarat to help with the creation of both social and affordable housing in the region.
Speaking in Wendouree on Wednesday, Mr Pearson said it was imperative the 305 houses to be built across the city through the scheme met the changing needs of the region's community.
"There's about 2810 people on the Housing Register at the moment so it is significant and doesn't come in as any great surprise," he said.
"As a government, we have to recognise that we have to try and do what we can to make sure there's more housing options available and we know that the face of people who are experiencing homelessness, or challenges with housing, are different to probably the 1950s and 1960s.
"Public housing was overwhelmingly designed to suit the nuclear family; that's no longer the case.
"The single biggest category of people who are experiencing homelessness at the moment are women over 50.
"We've got families who are fleeing family violence; we've got people who might have complex needs and other issues. So we've got to make sure that we've got that diverse housing stock available."
According to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women.
While 25 per cent of the $5.3 billion statewide has been designated for regional Victoria, with Mr Pearson saying each locality was entitled to their "fair share", there were still no further updates on the Leawarra Crescent social and affordable housing complex.
He said the project, which began community consultation in 2019, was still in the planning phase despite the draft masterplan reporting construction is to begin this year.
"You've got planning processes that you have to go through, you've got local councils, you've got to work with all these questions that can take time," Mr Pearson said in relation to the Leawarra housing project.
Mr Pearson said he was aware conversations regarding whether Ballarat would receive 'legacy infrastructure' which would be used as an athlete village during the Commonwealth Games and then been converted to either social or affordable housing were "ongoing" but nothing had been finalised as yet.
Completion of the remaining 216 homes are set to be completed by 2025/26.
"It's about giving the most vulnerable, disadvantaged, isolated members of our community, the opportunity to have an affordable and dignified way to live their lives," Mr Pearson said.
Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison said the scheme would provide Ballarat, particularly the region's most disadvantaged with "a new life".
"You can start fresh, you can start a new life and that's what the housing the build is about. It's about changing trajectories and changing futures," Ms Addison said.
Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle said she was "delighted" with the initiative.
"Providing a safe, secure home for people in our community is incredibly important and I'm delighted to see the Big (Housing) Build rolling out across Ballarat and across the region," Ms Settle said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
