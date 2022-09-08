The Courier

Big Housing Build will create 305 social and affordable houses for Ballarat

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated September 8 2022 - 1:19am, first published 12:30am
Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison, Hamlan Homes Jason Draper, Minister for Housing Danny Pearson and Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle in front of a Wendouree unit which was built as part of the Big Housing Build. Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

State Minister for Housing Danny Pearson said the Big Housing Build, which to date created 89 homes in Ballarat, will help with addressing the homelessness crisis in the region, particularly for women who are victims of domestic violence.

Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

