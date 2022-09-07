The Courier

Man who held axe to woman's throat sentenced at Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 8 2022 - 4:26am, first published September 7 2022 - 7:00am
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A man who held an axe to a woman's throat and told her he had a gun has been released from jail after he was handed a 'time served' sentence.

