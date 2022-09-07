A man who held an axe to a woman's throat and told her he had a gun has been released from jail after he was handed a 'time served' sentence.
Jobey Anthony was denied bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in June and remained in custody on charges including sexual assault, threats to kill and false imprisonment until he was sentenced this week.
Advertisement
Anthony and some mutual friends had been at the victim's house on the night of June 21 - when everyone left but Anthony who got into bed with the woman.
She told him to get out. He refused.
After a verbal dispute, the woman grabbed an axe and hit Anthony, who then grabbed the axe and held it to her throat.
"I'll kill you," he said. "I have a 22."
He then threw her into a coffee machine and prevented her from leaving, before he fled the scene on a bike.
The woman phoned police from a neighbour's house, and when police arrived, they found Anthony at the woman's back door and arrested him.
The accused was on bail at the time.
On Tuesday, Anthony was sentenced to 76 days jail reckoned as time already served.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.