'Ignored': questions raised about council's No Spray Register

Several residents have complained of council workers spraying herbicides along the road reserve to their properties, notwithstanding multiple requests to be added to the City of Ballarat's No Spray Register.
By design, the No Spray Register supposedly allows residents to opt out of the City of Ballarat's annual weed control program, which involves the use of glyphosate along urban streets, footpaths, kerbs and gutters.
One resident, who did not wish to be identified, said they had attempted to add their name to the No Spray Register twice in the last four years, only to have council workers yet again spray their laneway fence last week.
"As a result, I've had herbicide back spray all over my veggie garden that adjoins the fence," they said, noting that the fence was an "open slat fence".
"Never used herbicides on my veggies, and trying to keep it that way where possible. Just wondering what I can do, other than complaining and asking to be on that list again. It just seems like they ignore the [No Spray Register]."
Another resident said that they, too, had witnessed council workers spray the area around a newly established community garden.
Others said they had observed council workers spraying on rainy days, thereby giving rise to the risk the chemicals would be carried into the city's waterways and wildlife corridors.
These incidents and others have raised questions about the efficacy of the City of Ballarat's No Spray Register, as well as the existence or otherwise of controls to ensure compliance with residents' wishes and relevant safety measures.
When asked, City of Ballarat director of infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall declined to explain how council workers identify properties on the No Spray Register.
She also did not supply The Courier with any applicable rules or regulations regarding the No Spray Register or council's wider weed control policy.
"The City of Ballarat considers each location and its surrounds, as well as the No Spray Register, in areas where spraying occurs," she said in a statement.
"The City of Ballarat is committed to listening to our residents' feedback and works to address any concerns," she added, without elaborating as to how.
Standing in the way of any easy resolution to council's lack of compliance with its own No Spray Register is the absence of any information on council's website regarding the policy.
A search for 'No Spray Register' on the City of Ballarat's search portal returns just one result, related not to council's weed control program but to regulations which govern the registration of beauty premises - including those that offer spray tans.
It further transpires that unlike other shires, the only way in which Ballarat residents can add their name to the No Spray Register is if they take the time to phone council's environment support staff.
Friends of Canadian Corridor and Woowookarung Area convenor Jeff Rootes said the failure of the City of Ballarat to make known the No Spray Register and ensure ease of public access to it constituted a lost opportunity.
"Obviously, a no spray register is the best way to accommodate those residents who don't want their nature strips sprayed with weed kill," he said.
"But part of the problem is that council's website is so hard to navigate. We recently worked with City of Ballarat to add a wildlife page to the website, only to have them put it under 'Pets' - clearly, no one would ever think to look for it under that tab."
In a statement, Ms Wetherall said that council was "always looking" for opportunities to reduce its reliance on glyphosate, which some studies have linked to cancer, though declined to describe these opportunities or council's progress in this respect.
