Spread of clubs in running for BFNL junior premierships | full schedule

Nine different clubs will be represented in Ballarat Football Netball Football League junior grand finals at Mars Stadium on Sunday.
Eight will contest football matches, while seven have teams in netball.
Lake Wendouree is chasing the biggest tally of flags in football ranks.
They have teams in three age groups.
Other clubs: Ballarat Storm 2, Darley 2, North Ballarat 2, East Point 2, Bacchus Marsh 1, Mt Clear 1, Redan 1.
North Ballarat has the weight of numbers in netball, having four teams on court.
Ballarat Swans have three, Lake Wendouree and Redan two apiece, and East Point, Bacchus Marsh and Darley one each.
