The Courier

Spread of clubs in running for BFNL junior premierships | full schedule

Updated September 10 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is a wide spread of clubs contesting BFNL junior grand finals on Sunday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Nine different clubs will be represented in Ballarat Football Netball Football League junior grand finals at Mars Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.