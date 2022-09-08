Echidnas are normally solitary animals, so a sighting of five together is unusual.
Late winter and early spring is the mating season for these animals, and it is at this time when several males follow a female - sometimes for many days or even a few weeks.
Any other males that are in the vicinity seem to join in, with the result that several echidnas might be seen following each other nose-to-tail in an unusual procession known as an echidna train.
While there might be some pushing and shoving between the males, the whole group mostly acts as a "happy family" as they make their way through the bushland, foraging, walking and resting as a group before forming into a line again when the female takes the lead.
The males are attracted by her scent. The largest male is usually at the front of the line, with the smallest one taking up the rear.
The accompanying photo - taken recently at Mt Beckworth near Clunes - shows five echidnas close to each other, but not in a nose-to-tail line.
An average group of echidnas in the mating season is three to five, but groups of up to eleven have been observed.
A female echidna's territory averages from 20 to 50 hectares. A male will often remain within that territory, but is more inclined than the female to wander into neighbouring territories.
Echidna activity increases at the end of winter and into spring, with their scratchings and diggings becoming more obvious at this time of the year.
Mounds of the meat ant are frequently dug open in their search for food, and their diggings are sometimes found on roadsides.
Ants and termites, as well as worms and grubs, are the echidna's main foods.
They tend to avoid the stinging ants such as jackjumpers and bulldog ants, in favour of termites, sugar ants and meat ants.
Echidna droppings - which contain mostly soil and indigestible insect parts - are rarely found.
Zoos and wildlife carers have developed an echidna food based on meat, bran, vegetable oil and cereal, with added vitamins and minerals.
The arrival of cuckoos in the Ballarat district is a sign that spring is on the way.
Four species normally arrive here a few weeks before the milder weather.
A new addition to the Learmonth bird list is a fan-tailed cuckoo, seen at the end of August.
This is mostly a bird of forests and lightly timbered country, not common in paddocks and open places.
The recent bird was probably passing through on its way elsewhere.
Q: I am confused about the proper name of this bush plant. Is it Happy Wanderer, or is that another plant?
P.M., Creswick.
A: The proper name for this plant is purple coral-pea. The true 'Happy Wanderer' is a garden plant of horticultural origin; it does not grow in forests around Ballarat. The names are often mixed up, with the name 'Happy Wanderer' often wrongly used for the wild-growing plants.
The purple coral-pea is mainly a trailing or sprawling ground-cover plant - as in your photo - but it sometimes climbs for a couple of metres. The 'Happy Wanderer' cultivar is a more vigorous, denser plant, with more stems, more leaves and more flowers than the purple coral-pea of local forests. It originated in a private garden in Springvale, Victoria.
The botanical name of your plant is Hardenbergia violacea.
