The Courier

Nature notes: Echidna's gather together in a 'train'

By Roger Thomas
September 8 2022 - 11:00pm
It is mating season for echidnas. Where you find a female echidna, you will likely find males not too far away. Picture by Carmel Hempenstall.

Echidnas are normally solitary animals, so a sighting of five together is unusual.

