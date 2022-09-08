A youth prison escapee was prompted to plot his jail break after being threatened with violence if he didn't get drugs for other inmates, a court has heard.
Matthew Piscopo, 19, told police upon arrest for the August 6 escape from Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre pressure on him had been growing since his arrival at the prison weeks earlier.
"He stated he was the new kid on the block at Malmsbury and he was getting threatened and pushed to do things he didn't want to do," Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
"He wouldn't disclose who was causing the issues but he said he was being told to get Bupe."
'Bupe,' or Buprenorphine, is an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder.
"He stated they were threatening to bash him," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
Piscopo is charged for the escape alongside co-accused Shamus Touhy, 22, who was sentenced for the matter in August.
The pair used pillows under sheets to make it look like their beds were occupied until the next morning when their absence was discovered at about 10.30am.
The pair had been placed in their respective rooms for 36 hours in the lead-up to the break, after they had been identified as close contacts for COVID-19.
The vents on their doors remained open and they were able to communicate their escape plan, including discussing what shoes to wear for running.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard Touhy and Piscopo used metal components of their bathroom sinks to cut a hole in the plaster roof of the bathrooms.
Piscopo was successful in cutting a hole, and climbed through the roof cavity and walked through to the space above Touhy's room, kicking in the roof until there was a hole big enough for Touhy to climb through.
The pair then climbed into a maintenance room, forced open the doors by breaking a hinge, and ran across Mollison Street outside the centre about 11.30pm.
Touhy and Piscopo then called a friend at a phone box and were picked up.
They were both arrested the following day: Piscopo at an address in Redan, and Touhy at a motel in Corio.
The court heard the estimated damage to the prison was $10,000.
Defence lawyer for Piscopo Adrian Paull told the court the accused preferred adult prison.
"Clearly the decision to escape ... is a dire and drastic decision," Mr Paull said.
"He had been in adult custody more than once ... There had been one incident but he was stable.
"He was [at Malmsbury] being ... stood over, asked to do things, threatened and was put in a position ... where he takes this action with the co-accused."
Piscopo has since been transferred to Marngoneet Correctional Centre.
The matter will return to court on September 14.
