Alfredton fatal crash: Accused Adam Thurston questioned over firearms found in car

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:40am
The crash in May 2021, and Adam Thurston.

The man who killed Alfredton grandmother Robyn Lipscombe in a Learmonth Street crash last year had no excuses for why two guns were found in his car.

