The man who killed Alfredton grandmother Robyn Lipscombe in a Learmonth Street crash last year had no excuses for why two guns were found in his car.
Adam Thurston pleaded guilty to several charges, including culpable driving causing death, negligently causing injury, and possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms.
He was arrested after the crash in May 2021 - an unlicenced driver, he was speeding between 108 and 124km/h in an 80 zone while drug affected, with his baby son and partner in the car.
Ms Lipscombe died after her car was struck by Thurston's Holden.
At a County Court hearing in Ballarat on Thursday morning, Thurston's defence lawyer was repeatedly pressed by Judge Martine Marich as to why there were guns found in the car.
"You'd better tell me what part of his lifestyle justified having (the guns)," she said, noting Thurston was prohibited from possessing firearms in the first place as he was under a family violence intervention order at the time.
"He lives in a residential area, he's a family man, you tell me, he has a high powered car, and a fondness for that car given he's overwhelming need to use it to go and buy smokes - he's tipped his hand by revealing his hidey hole for two very dangerous weapons of intimate violence directly connected to his history.
"Does he need it to scare people?
"We're tiptoeing around, and there's a cuteness to just relying on the (police) interview rather than providing a more fulsome expression of context."
Thurston's lawyer asked to stand the court down for further instructions.
"He was given them by a friend, he had them and was in possession of them ... for 12 months," she eventually replied.
"One doesn't work, the spring was allegedly taken out (and) he's never used them, and he should not have been in possession of them and accepts full responsibility."
Judge Marich noted it was an unusual combination of charges to consider for sentencing.
The prosecution sought a "lengthy" term of imprisonment given his prior convictions, dismissing mitigating factors like undiagnosed mental health conditions and noting "the issue of remorse" remained.
"It's a relatively curated version of remorse," she said.
Ms Lipscombe's family was present on the link.
Thurston has served 475 days in custody, and will be sentenced next month.
