The Courier

Four Ballarat students make Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award state final

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
September 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award state finalists Lily Mathews, Olive Lanyon, Elena Ballinger and Dee Matthews-Wood. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

It was an all-female affair at the Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award state final in Ballarat, with almost half of the participants comprising students from the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.