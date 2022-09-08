It was an all-female affair at the Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award state final in Ballarat, with almost half of the participants comprising students from the region.
The event, on Wednesday, saw nine competitors from across regional Victoria - including four from Ballarat -present two speeches: one prepared and the other impromptu.
Advertisement
Loreto College Ballarat's Lily Mathews, Olive Lanyon and Elena Ballinger as well as Phoenix P-12 Community College's Dee Matthews-Wood were the four finalists from the region.
While sadly none of the girls came away with the win, with the title going to Portland Secondary College's Daisy Bayona, they all said it was an opportunity to develop their public speaking abilities and have fun.
Lily said she was interested to take part in the event after being prompted by her teacher to do so.
She also said her grandfather's affiliation with Legacy, a voluntary organisation dedicated to the welfare of widows and children of war veterans, was another motivating factor.
Lily spoke of the COVID-19 pandemic for her prepared speech.
"It's a thank you letter to COVID so looking at the positive side - why COVID was actually beneficial in the long-run," she said.
Similarly, Olive said she was eager to participate in the event as a way to expand her experience in the public speaking sphere.
"My public speaking teacher kind of gave me the idea of doing it and I just thought it'd be a good opportunity," she said.
Olive dedicated her speech to learning and the need for all people - especially for women and children - to have access to quality education.
"As a girl myself, I feel like I should be a voice for women that don't have that voice," she said.
For Elena, the competition was another way she could maximise all the extra-curricular offerings her school presented.
"I just like participating in as many things as I can so that's what motivated me to join the public speaking club and this competition," she said.
Elena, tying in with the organisation's ethos, spoke of forgotten legacies.
Additionally, Dee used her speech to highlight the issues present in the justice system.
"People in prison: they're not doing anything - they pretty much sit there in their cell doing their jobs - but then why are they in prison in the first place? What happened to them? How can we change that so they don't end up back there?" she said.
"Criminology is always something I've been really interested in and when you read the statistics about criminology, about rates of recidivism, and then you look at the reasons why it's quite shocking and it's always something I've wanted to change."
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award adjudicator Barb Dunlop commended all contestants for their efforts.
"It was really hard to choose winners and I'm so impressed with all of you," she said.
"I hope everyone takes this event and uses it to seize opportunities to public speak."
Legacy state coordinator and Ballarat Legacy former president Allan McKinnon said the competition was an opportunity for students aged 12-14 to develop not only their public speaking skills but their sense of confidence.
Advertisement
"They get a sense of confidence and they're able to speak their mind," Mr McKinnon said.
The LJPSA national final will be held on November 14 in Launceston, Tasmania.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.