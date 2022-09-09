The Courier

Ballarat Grammar's Zoe Addinall sharpens her game for modern pentathlon

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 9 2022 - 11:00pm
Ballarat Grammar year nine student Zoe Addinsall is a modern pentathlon competitor set to sharpen her laser run game in Portugal later this month. Picture by Lachlan Bence

TRAINING for Zoe Addinsall has to be a balanced mix of (safe) shooting practice out the back of her boarding house, fencing a towel hung on her wall, runs about Lake Wendouree and jumping in the pool with Ballarat Swim Club.

