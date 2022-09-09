TRAINING for Zoe Addinsall has to be a balanced mix of (safe) shooting practice out the back of her boarding house, fencing a towel hung on her wall, runs about Lake Wendouree and jumping in the pool with Ballarat Swim Club.
Going home on weekends to Byaduk, near Hamilton, Zoe practices her horse riding.
The Ballarat Grammar year nine student competes in the modern pentathlon, one of the world's most fast-paced, physically and technically demanding all-round sports.
Now Zoe is about to take her game to the world stage.
A solid performance in the Modern Pentathlon Victoria Winter Championships earnt Zoe selection to represent Australia in the laser run in Portugal in the school holidays.
The laser run, a combination of cross-country running and shooting, is the section Zoe topped in challenging weather conditions.
"I've never been overseas before and I'll be going without my parents, but I'm pretty thrilled I've got the opportunity to go," Zoe said.
"I had to make a time to go, I had to be suitable. This is a good chance to get experience as well, even if I don't go that well, just to see everyone else and how they compete."
The modern pentathlon's creation was sparked by modern Olympic Games founder Pierre de Coubertain, who wanted to evolve the ancient Greek Olympic tradition and the concept of an ideal, complete athlete.
Modern pentathlon was introduced in the 1912 Stockholm Games. Chloe Esposito became the first Australian modern pentathlon Olympic medallist when she captured gold, aged 25, in the 2016 Rio Games.
Zoe was inspired to test her skills in the Olympic sport three years ago after following progress of a family friend.
Realising she could do almost all events, Zoe signed up for her first tetrathon, comprising of horse rising, swimming, running and shooting - a modern pentathlon without the fencing.
From there, Zoe decided to take up fencing and to learn, this has meant travel to Melbourne or Geelong's Kardinia International College.
"I thought fencing was hard," Zoe said.
"I went to a training camp in 2019 with fencing coaches who taught me basic footwork and how to hold an épée. I took small steps to learn fencing and a few fencing lessons.
"This year I started fencing competition and I was the only one from my school competing but I had friends from other schools I knew through sport."
The laser run, which Zoe will focus on in Portugal, tests speed, technical skill and endurance with competitors sprinting then shooting five targets with a laser pistol.
This running-shooting combination is repeated with further running distances each time.
Zoe said the key was knowing how to slow your heart rate after each run interval to be able to steadily shoot.
"To train for shooting you also have to hold something steady because your arms get so tired," Zoe said.
"You can hold a can of baked beans up for a certain amount of time. My brother did it with me and it's hard but we did it for awhile and noticed your arm does get stronger."
Zoe has plenty of motivation to get training with the laser run in the running for inclusion in the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games of which Ballarat has been confirmed to host athletics, boxing and Twenty20 cricket.
[Modern pentathlon] might seem very, very hard but there's a whole community that does it and supports you.- Zoe Addinsall, Ballarat Grammar year nine
Extra sports outside the Commonwealth Games staples are yet to be announced with further regional venues across the state likely to be called into action.
Zoe's dream is to compete in an Olympic Games.
For other sporting all-rounders, Zoe urged them to give the modern pentathlon a try.
"Give it a crack," Zoe said. "It might seem very, very hard but there's a whole community that does it and supports you."
