Daniel's Donuts has opened in Ballarat's north - and they're selling like hotcakes.
On the second day of operation on Thursday, 250 freshly-made donuts were packed into the display cabinet at 6am.
By 10am there were less than 30 left.
The shop - inside the Creswick Road Ampol service station complex - has been doing a roaring trade and had sold out of donuts by 6pm.
"We've been very busy," Manager Saad Khan said.
"Word of this got out very quickly.
"I think what makes donuts a bit different is the fact they are light and freshly-made.
Varieties include everything from lemon coconut, peanut butter choc hazelnut, salted caramel crunch, rocky road, snickers custard and lemon cheesecake donuts.
There was even a 'Mars donut' which had sold out by the time The Courier visited.
Mr Saad said people on vegan and gluten-free diets were also catered for. Daniels Donuts also sell coffee, pies, sausage rolls and pasties.
The first store opened in Springvale in 2016 - and the closest outlets to Ballarat are in Melton and Geelong, with no others in western Victoria at this stage.
It's believe to be Ballarat's third static donut store.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
