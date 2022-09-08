Springbank, Gordon both unchanged | CHFL grand final

Springbank and Gordon will take unchanged line-ups into Saturday's Central Highlands Football League grand final at Mars Stadium.
Each has chosen to stick with the injury-free combinations which claimed preliminary finals to secure the grand final berths.
Advertisement
This means Springbank has again left out lively forward Connor Parkin.
Parkin, who had played all season, was a late omission from the Tigers' team which defeated Hepburn to progress to the grand final on the grounds he had failed to meet team standards in the lead up to the match.
Challis said the club had set standards which were non-negotiable.
Parkin has been named in the reserves to meet Skipton.
This means Micah Darby, who replaced Parkin, retains his place in the side.
Meanwhile, Gordon also plans to takes a settled side into the grand final.
Like Springbank, Gordon also came through its preliminary final win over Dunnstown without any injury concerns.
Springbank has had a stable side throughout the finals.
One of the few changes the Tigers have made has been the return of veteran key backman Justin Simpson in a semi-final after missing the back end of the home and away season.
The premiership player has added size and stability in defence, with his intercept marks a stand-out feature.
Challis said Simpson's physical presence had made a significant difference in the past two games, making Springbank better equipped to negate the likes of Eagles tall Brendan Sutcliffe, who kicked two decisive goals in the qualifying final.
The Eagles have three changes since it defeated Springbank by 12 points in a qualifying final, with Mick Nolan, Jaymes Gorman and Gerard Clifford all returning from injury a week ago.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.