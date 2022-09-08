When it comes to big projects, regional rail should be the priority

A few months ago Jon Faine said, what many people in Regional Victoria (and many city dwellers) are thinking.
I wholeheartedly agree with his recent view that the Suburban Loop Rail plan around Melbourne needs to be reconsidered.
In its entirety it is simply too expensive at this time.
The only section of the plan that makes any sense is the Sunshine to Melbourne Airport route.
Faine feels people will not use public transport due to health concerns, and he is right that some people view it with caution.
For Ballarat and other regional centres there will always be a clear cut decision as to how to get to Melbourne and back.
Road vs Rail. Sounds simple but very nuanced.
Most importantly is the cost, vs the convenience, vs the time, of either road or rail.
In Victoria prices in 2022 for unleaded have been as a high as $2.38, with Ballarat highest around $2.20.
If this price gets to around $2.80 to $3.00 plus, I predict train travel to Melbourne will become very attractive.
Health wise, people will mask up, and use trains out of peak times even more.
Of course your car is better health wise but cost may just flip that equation.
If it just one person heading into Melbourne train wins every time, especially if you have a petrol guzzler!
Even with two people traveling and you have to park in the city, train will borderline win.
Three or more in a car, swings the equation towards the car. if the petrol price really soars (America has doubled their price in 16 months) then train it is.
Family budgets/health will dictate mode of travel. Can one afford to go? How many people are going? What time of day/night?
My view is to improve rail speed by having double rail lines to all major regional cities. This will speed up trains times and potentially take cars off the road.
Transport is about freedom and regional people need the freedom to come and go as they wish, and at speed.
I continue to advocate, as I have for many years, for a 59 minute service on at least one of the commuter services on week days, to and from Ballarat.
Also delighted to see The Deputy Opinions Editor of the Age has moved to a regional city. (Age & September 2022). I agree wholeheartedly with her line "When I'm on the V/Line I feel the need for speed". Ballarat is right behind you.
Conclusion: Build a double train line to Ballarat, complete the Sunshine/Airport link, as the only part of the suburban route to be complete in this decade, and speed up the regional network.
Nick Beale is a Ballarat transport advocate who ran the '59 minute' commuting campaign
