When is a bin no longer a bin?

It's a case of seeing but not believing.
On Thursday morning, a "perplexed" resident noticed a formal City of Ballarat notice stuck to his City of Ballarat logo stamped rubbish bin.
"To the resident," it read. "This is not a City of Ballarat bin. Please contact customer service [...] and we will replace your bin."
The Courier has contacted the City of Ballarat regarding the usual life span of council resident bins, and precisely when the resident's bin and others like it were stripped of their status as official council supplied bins.
It's also not immediately obvious why, if the bin is not a City of Ballarat bin, the City of Ballarat would offer to exchange the bin for another.
The resident in question posted the picture on the Ballarat Community Noticeboard Facebook page this morning, where it has since been met with a legion of comments and theories.
"I might need glasses, but doesn't that say City of Ballarat??", said one.
Another said it was emblematic of "council idiocy at its finest", while another simply said: "that's just lazy".
Others wondered if the resident could keep the bin, provided the bin identified as the correct bin.
Yet others raised the prospect of a conspiracy: "It could be bogus; it could be legit...."
One finally encouraged responsible recycling: "Put that bin in the yellow one on bin night. Would give the garbo a bit of a laugh."
The bin incident is the second in the past week, the first being footage of a City of Ballarat garbage truck emptying the contents of both the general waste bin and the yellow-lid recycling bin into the same load of rubbish.
Council has been contacted for comment.
