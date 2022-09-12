Brett Bewley marked a stellar first season back with his boyhood club Darley in perfect fashion, winning the Henderson Medal as the Ballarat Football Netball League's best and fairest.
The former Fremantle Docker polled in all but three games and was named best-on-ground five times to become a runaway winner, finishing 13 votes clear at the top.
SEE ALL THE GLITZ AND GLAMOUR FROM THE NIGHT HERE.
Meanwhile, Soli Ropati created history, becoming the first Melton South player to win the Sally McLean Medal as the A Grade best and fairest
The Panthers' center was named best-on-court six times to finish on 21 votes and edge out Darley duo Rebecca Hicks (17) and Grace Markovic (16.
See all the game-by-game votes and how the night unfolded in our live blog:
