The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/Footy Livestreams
Watch

Re-live the action from the Ballarat Football Netball League Henderson and Sally McLean Medals night

By The Courier
Updated September 12 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henderson Medallist Brett Bewley and Sally McLean Medallist Soli Ropati. Pictures by Lachlan Bence.

Brett Bewley marked a stellar first season back with his boyhood club Darley in perfect fashion, winning the Henderson Medal as the Ballarat Football Netball League's best and fairest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Footy Livestreams
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.