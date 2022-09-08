The Courier

Creswick and Daylesford included in flood watch zone on Thursday

By The Courier
Updated September 8 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
Ballarat could recieve up to 15 millimetres of rain on Friday, with areas north of the city possibly recieving more. Map: Bureau of Meteorology.

Residents in areas north of Ballarat are advised to be alert for minor flooding, as heavy rain falls across the state.

