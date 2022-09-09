Grand finalists true believers to the end

No one reaches a team sport grand final without full belief in everyone around them and the system in which they play.
You must also have belief that no matter what situation you find yourself in, there is a way out if you react quickly enough.
The latter is particularly important as no one can ever predict what circumstances might arise.
Just ask Springbank.
Without it the Tigers would not be fronting up against Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League grand final at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
As impressive as it was in the home and away season, Springbank has had to delve deeper into its inner self this finals series than at any other time to stay alive in the premiership race.
The Tigers were as good as gone at three quarter time in a knock-out semi-final when they trailed Skipton by 19 points. The end of their campaign appeared nigh.
But, Springbank was not to be denied and playing coach Andrew Challis led it to victory with a stirring last term.
It was much the same story a week later - trailing Hepburn by 16 points at the last change in a preliminary final. The Tigers kept finding something and they lived to fight another day.
Challis said Springbank always believed that no matter what situation it was in it could come out on top.
"We've shown that. We've had to do it the hard way."
In addition to their past two outings, Challis pointed to similar earlier scenarios against Waubra and Skipton when they had fought their way out of trouble to get the points. "We've shown that when we're down, we can fight our way out of it."
As important as this is, Challis said there was a determination not to get into a similar situation this time though.
"Our game is good enough. It's about doing what we know best and putting it together early."
He believes that having been beaten twice by Gordon this season, Springbank is the underdog - a tag he is more than happy with.
"We love it. The pressure is on them. They've been the benchmark for a few years."
Although Gordon's path through the finals has not been quite as dramatic, joint coach Adam Toohey looks on the Eagles similarly.
He said while Gordon had beaten Springbank on the two occasions they had met, the Eagles had also had to come from behind.
They looked out of it when they trailed by 26 points at half-time in round 12, only to turn it around with eight goals to one in the second half.
Then in the qualifying final it was Springbank which held sway at half-time before the Eagles again finished the stronger. It points to a fight to the last.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
