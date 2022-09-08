Police want to hear from anyone with information about a pre-dawn hit-and-run on a 76-year-old man in Western Victoria.
The victim is now recovering from lower body and abdominal injuries in Grampians Health Ballarat.
Officers aid the Ararat man was walking at 4.15am in Henderson Street, near the corner of Coad Street when he was struck from behind by a ute.
The man managed to call Triple Zero himself and paramedics said he was transported to Ballarat in a serious condition..
Ararat police said there was no evidence the car slowed down after the collision and the only description they had was a 'white ute'.
Police are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver.
Anyone with information should call Ararat police on 5355 1500 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
