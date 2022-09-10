Part of the newly-formed Ballarat Station Alliance Grampians DisAbility Advocacy has slammed the delay in making the railway station fully accessible.
The alliance, made up of GDA, heritage advocates Save Our Station, and the Ballarat Public Transport Users Association, is calling for the state government to make improving accessibility to the 160-year-old station a high priority as the November election approaches.
Advertisement
Right now, anyone not able to use the wooden bridge between the platforms is forced to use the Lydiard Street level crossing, which is blocked when trains go past.
This means people using wheelchairs, prams, or other mobility aids can get stuck at the crossing and miss their train.
Despite new disability parking on the northern side, the only public toilets are on the south side.
Lending her voice to the alliance push, GDA's executive officer Deborah Verdon said the lack of action from the state government showed contempt for the Ballarat community.
"We have tried many different ways of getting the financial investment that's required from governments in the access improvements at the station - pretty much everything has fallen on deaf ears, which is extremely disappointing," she said.
"It's quite clear too, when you look around the world, and even other parts of Australia, and Victoria, and regional Victoria, it is quite possible to preserve heritage elements while at the same time providing the access required in this day and age."
Ms Verdon said the election campaign was a good opportunity for one of the major parties to speak out and get the ball rolling on much-needed station upgrades.
It would be an "embarrassing situation for Ballarat" if the station was not brought up to Disability Discrimination Act requirements before the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will feature para-athletes competing at Mars Stadium.
"We don't want to see Ballarat embarrassed that way, none of us do," Ms Verdon said.
"All parties, council and ourselves and SOS and PTUA and senior citizens and disability groups, local activists, I think all acknowledge that it is time.
"If not now, then when? It needs to become a planning priority now."
The state Department of Transport has installed some accessibility upgrades, including tactile floor markings and toilet doors, but has never confirmed there are plans in the works.
Last week, in response to questions from The Courier, a department spokesperson said it is looking at how to make Ballarat Station inclusive and accessible for all Victorians while protecting and celebrating the rich heritage of the station precinct.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.