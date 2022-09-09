A six-storey office block could be built in Ballarat's CBD, with a penthouse residence and new cafes.
The proposal, according to planning documents submitted to the City of Ballarat this week, is for 31 Field Street, which is currently a car park.
The publicly-available documents show a brick facade inspired by its neighbours for the 21.6 metre tall building, with terraces set back for the upper level.
The building is designed by Ballarat's Morton Dunn Architects, who describe it as a "bold vision".
The proposal details a ground-floor cafe, open to the public, and retailers, as well as an upper-floor residence.
The ground floor would include nine basement parking spaces with access from a driveway on the eastern side, with 11 bike racks.
A main lobby with feature stairs and cafe would be built inside, with on-street tables on Field Street.
The first, second, third, and fourth floors would be for commercial spaces - each floor would have its own lobby and access to lifts, stairs, and toilets.
A small balcony would be included on the first and second floors, with a void in the first floor for views to the ground floor.
The third and fourth floors would be able to access a north-facing terrace.
Each floor would have between 445 to 640 square metres of office space.
A second cafe area would be built on the third floor lobby, opening onto the terrace.
A single dwelling would go on the fifth floor - a three bedroom residence with study, living room, kitchen, ensuites, media room, alfresco area and north-facing terrace is detailed in the plans, with a rooftop terrace including a lap pool only accessible by occupants of the residence.
Solar panels would also be installed on the rooftop.
"The upper level terraces and roof top terrace have been designed as islands of green - to delight and provide an abundance of interconnected indoor / outdoor spaces," the architects write in a media release.
"Energy efficiency and environmental sustainability measures have been implemented at all stages of the design and it is anticipated that this new development shall set a new standard for residential and commercial accommodation in the heart of Ballarat."
The proposed site is nextdoor to the current Kip McGrath building, and on the same title as the former YMCA building currently home to live music favourite Volta.
It is within a commercial zone, and has a heritage overlay - the documents note the design will be "contemporary insertion", but will respond to nearby buildings, and its overall height "will ensure that it will not appear dominant in views to the former YMCA building".
"The site is in the lowest area of the main central business area and cannot be seen from Lydiard Street," the report states.
"Only a small portion of the upper section of the building can be seen from the southern side of the Ballarat Railway Station."
In-fill development in the CBD is a priority for the City of Ballarat - several other sites have also had mixed-use buildings proposed, ahead of the start of major works as part of the Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan.
Nearby, a proposal for a fast-tracked new masterplan for the southside of the Ballarat train station - from Lydiard Street to Peel Street along Mair Street - was put on pause for further investigations earlier this year.
