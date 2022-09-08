HANDMADE charcuterie from across the Ballarat region has been demanding attention against the big supermarket wholesalers on the national stage.
Salt Kitchen Charcuterie and Pyrenees Premium Cuts have collected a swag of golden awards in the inaugural Australian Meat Industry Council's charcuterie excellence awards last week.
The Mr Cannubi Fiocco from Salt Kitchen topped the nation for dry cured product. Salt Kitchen's Wagyu Pastrami was a gold medallist in the cooked charcuterie category.
Golden recognition for Pyrenees Premium Cuts continues a bumper year for the regional butcher, which has relocated its Maryborough shop and opened a shopfront in Castlemaine while continuing business in Ararat and its flagship Avoca butcheries.
Pyrenees Premium Cuts picked up gold excellence awards in the general charcuterie product category for its chicken cheese jalapeno cabana, its smokey cheese kranski and smokey chilli cheese kranski.
Not to mention gold in the boneless ham category for its red gum smoked ham, which Pyrenees Premium Cuts co-owner Hayley Collicoat said was a huge boost right as interest in Christmas product starts to step up.
"This is great for small business in smallgoods production to get recognition," Ms Collicoat said.
More than 350 entries were received from Australian smallgoods producers, in a short entry open period, across categories: bacon; ham; fermented salami; dry cured; and other charcuterie general smallgoods.
AMIC national smallgoods council chairman and chief judge Franz Knoll looked forward to stepping up the growth and profile of the awards each year.
"These awards define a great Australian product, that is both domestic and internationally recognised as an Australian product of excellence, providing superior charcuterie products to the consumer," Mr Knoll said.
