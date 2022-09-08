A 31-year-old Amphitheatre man is expected to be charged with serious traffic offences after his car landed on its roof in a median strip of the Western Freeway.
Police said the driver crawled from the wreck around 7.45pm Monday and was allegedly seen disposing of goods from the car on the side of the road.
Advertisement
Moorabool Highway Patrol officers said the car was seen slowing down and speeding up between Woodmans Hill and the site of the crash, west of the Gordon interchange.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man is expected to be charged with Conduct Endangering Life and other driving offences.
Offices said he was under police guard in Grampians Health Ballarat after the crash as police helped medical staff take a blood sample.
The man has been released pending further enquiries.
Bacchus Marsh police said the last address on the man's licence was in Reservoir.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.