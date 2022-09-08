The Courier

Man under police guard in Ballarat hospital after Western Freeway accident

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
File Picture.

A 31-year-old Amphitheatre man is expected to be charged with serious traffic offences after his car landed on its roof in a median strip of the Western Freeway.

Gabrielle Hodson

