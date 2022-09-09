For one night only Ballarat will be graced with presence of south Indian film and music royalty all thanks to the generosity of the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation of Australia.
The foundation, which celebrated Onam, a ten-day festivity marking the return of King Mahabali as well as the harvest of rice this week, is commemorated with traditional Indian food, dance and the exchanging of presents.
Advertisement
Navin Thomas, the foundation's public relations officer said he and his fellow committee members Binsu Baby, Basil Joseph and Harika Vimal were motivated to bring this event titled, Ulsava Ravu, loosely translating to festival night, to Ballarat as a gift to the region as part of their Onam celebrations.
"We as a community are so blessed to be here in Ballarat and this was our way of giving back," Mr Thomas said.
"The artists who are coming, who include Sreenath, Mridula, Sarayu and Libin are very well known back home in Kerala, India and it's the first time they will be coming here."
IN THE NEWS:
While the musicians will mainly be performing in south Indian languages including Malayalam and Tamil and the country's national language of Hindi, Mr Thomas encouraged all members of the Ballarat community to attend.
"People may not understand what the artists are saying but that's okay because music has the ability to transcend borders, languages, cultures and religions so that won't matter at all," he said.
"We've wanted to make this event as affordable as possible and we really want to bring an event that is unique, special and enchanting to the people of Ballarat."
In addition to the Indian vocal talent which will be on display, the foundation has also organised a number of local supporting dance acts to accompany the festivities.
"We'll have more than 16 people performing on the night, including our Indian celebrities," Ms Vimal said.
"Members from our foundation will be presenting a dance which will combine elements of western and classical Indian elements, so it's going to be a great night with south India on full display."
All proceeds from the event will go towards the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation of Australia's charitable efforts including their service with The SoupBus.
Ulsava Ravu will be held at Civic Hall on September 9 from 6-9pm. To book click here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.