Aboriginal people's involvement in society during Ballarat's gold rush will be explored at a special event at Sovereign Hill on Saturday.
Yorta Yorta woman and Aboriginal cultural educator Emma Leehane, who will facilitate the event, said Aboriginal people associated with the European settlers in many ways in the 1850s.
She said the Wadawurrung people exchanged or bartered their food, including berries, emu eggs and fresh meat, with shop owners on the Ballarat goldfields.
After realising the European settlers' wool blankets were hard to dry, Australia's First Nations exchanged their possum skin cloaks which dried quickly and were a lot warmer.
Ms Leehane said Aborigines were the first troopers on the goldfields, describing them as a "decent cohort" who tracked down criminals to bring them to justice.
She said the Wadawurrung people's presence on the goldfields had been shared cross-culturally over more than 170 years.
It would have been passed down in Aboriginal communities and stories. It's also been recorded by famous artists on the goldfields.- Emma Leehane
A hands-on activity will see Ms Leehane showing artefacts, including tools and weapons, to explain how Aboriginal people lived sustainably for tens of thousands of years.
Ms Leehane has held similar cultural education events at Sovereign Hill's historic working farm, Narmbool, at Elaine.
Her understanding of the period of time Sovereign Hill represents allows her to make connections on the impacts of settlement on people and place and the role we all play in reconciliation.
"It's a really good initiative of Sovereign Hill to be working with Wadawurrung people to build up that part of history telling, and so the museum is more grounded in its history," she said.
"It's an opportunity for Sovereign Hill to show Aboriginal people were not on the fringe of society; they were part of society and mixing with people on the goldfields."
'Connection to Country' will be held at Sovereign Hill on Saturday, September 10 between 11am and 12.30pm.
It has been especially developed for families in mind but all are welcome to join.
After the session, participants are welcome to take a self guided tour though Sovereign Hill, created by the Sovereign Hill learning team, that shows ways in which the Wadawurrung people traded with the Europeans.
