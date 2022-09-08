High exposure tenanted investment | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer to market 316 Sutton Street, Delacombe for sale via an onsite auction on Friday October 7 at noon.
Proudly placed on the high profile corner of Sutton Street and Laidlaw Drive, this property comprises two separately leased warehouses with a combined income of $53,723 per annum.
316 Sutton Street is fantastic investment opportunity, with leases to Quicks Automotive and The Dent Dude up to 2025.
Positioned within the Delacombe industrial precinct and situated on the key arterial of Sutton Street, this is a superb location that's going from strength to strength.
It's only 13 kilometres south west of Ballarat's CBD and boasts strong linkages to the Glenelg Highway and Midland Highway.
Don't miss your opportunity to secure this longstanding, high exposure tenanted investment. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.
