Period home near Ballarat's CBD | Feature property

This extremely well-presented period home is only a few blocks from Ballarat's CBD.
A massive open plan kitchen/meals and living zone flows to the undercover entertaining area and rear yard, with established gardens, car accommodation and shedding.
The main family living area has polished timber floorboards, an enclosed wood fire, split system heating and cooling, is full of natural light and incorporates a functional kitchen and meals space.
The kitchen includes a gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, double sink, breakfast bar and loads of storage.
The generously sized main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, split system and an open fireplace. The three remaining bedrooms are also an excellent size and have built-in robes.
The spacious family bathroom has a storage/linen area, an oversized shower and separate bath with vanity.
The home sits on a generous 703 square metre (approx.) allotment with rear laneway access into a double lock-up garage.
Predominant pre-schools, education facilities, hospitals, food and entertainment venues, essential shopping and public transport are all easily within reach.
Inner CBD living, full to the brim with charisma, this is a chance to secure the best kind of real estate.
