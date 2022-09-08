A man who broke a door of its hinges and threw a woman against a wall in an "appalling" act of family violence has escaped jail time due to "extraordinary" circumstances.
The accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name in order to avoid identifying the victims, pleaded guilty in the County Court in June to charges of aggravated burglary, intentionally damaging property, assault and contravening a family violence safety notice for events at a property in Redan last year.
A family violence safety notice was issued to the 21-year-old man at about 1pm on February 7 after an incident between the man and his step-sister.
At about 6pm that day he made his way to his step-sister's house where she was at home with her two young children.
"You were very angry at the time and were seen stomping on the paperwork outside the station," Judge Rosemary Carlin said on Thursday.
"You were not deterred by the police involvement, nor indeed by the family violence safety notices, nor indeed by the fact you were on bail at the time."
The court heard the man's step sister told him to leave the property repeatedly.
"You were still not deterred," Judge Carlin said.
"You attempted to force your way inside while she pushed against the door from inside.
"So determined were you that you broke the front door off its hinges."
The accused then "barged in", threw the victim against a wall and kicked her in the leg before leaving.
The man then tried to enter the home a second time using force, but the woman managed to keep the flyscreen door shut against him.
He kicked in a front window of the house, smashing the glass, and left.
The man was arrested in Sebastopol later that evening.
Judge Carlin said the accused had a range of behavioural issues and a mild intellectual disability that moderated the need for a message of deterrence to the community in sentencing.
"Two factors of central importance in determining any sentence are the objective gravity of the offending and the moral culpability of the offender,' she said.
"Your behaviour on the day in question was absolutely appalling.
"An angry person is a frightening person and you were frightening not just because of your mood but because of your actions."
Given the man's personal circumstances, which included bouts of drug induced psychosis, Judge Carlin said in sentencing she accepted the circumstances of the case were "extraordinary".
"Clearly is it an unusual course not to propose a term of imprisonment for aggravated burglary," she said.
"I want you to understand that by giving you a corrections order I'm giving you a chance.
"Normally people who commit offences such as yours are sent to prison."
The judge also noted the cause of the offending was likely the man's drug use and, if his abstinence since the incident continued, he had a "very good chance of not offending" again.
"It is generally acknowledged that a period of incarceration in an adult prison will most likely have a detrimental effect on a young person's prospects of rehabilitation," Judge Carlin said.
"While your offending was undoubtedly serious, it was not so serious as to significantly detract from the need to promote your rehabilitation."
The accused was sentenced to an 18 month community corrections order with special conditions including engaging in treatment and testing for drug abuse.
