MELANIE WHELAN: Central Highlands grand finals will sound so sweet

September 9 2022 - 6:00am
A scene we have not seen since Waubra was in full voice three years ago.

WHO could have guessed a spontaneous burst of Sweet Caroline at full voice would be the last time Central Highlands Football League would crown a senior premier for three years?

Local News

