WHO could have guessed a spontaneous burst of Sweet Caroline at full voice would be the last time Central Highlands Football League would crown a senior premier for three years?
Who could have guessed a seven-goal Hepburn comeback against Springbank would extend into a three-year reign in Central Highlands Netball League A-grade?
There is something sweeter about the titles up for grabs on Saturday.
All premierships are hard fought in their own way but two interrupted and a largely sidelined seasons have challenged all clubs in adapting to the unexpected, to find ways to regroup, to stay connected.
A push, albeit thwarted, from the CHFL to keep finals alive last year was the closest this region has come to offering premiership glory for our football netball clubs.
Volunteers have become beyond stretched. Players have been forced to innovate, especially in ways to motivate.
We made it.
Regardless of whether you are follow Springbank or Gordon in football, or Buninyong and Creswick in the netball, Central Highlands truly has its marquee premierships on the line once more - that is an achievement all club supporters can celebrate.
This is also a celebratory three-week pinnacle for Ballarat Football Umpires Association: starting with a female football grand final carnival last week; CHFL and Ballarat Junior Football League title matches this week; Ballarat Football League and Maryborough Castlemaine deciders next week.
For umpires, too, are a team in their own right. They too, have faced pandemic challenges like all sporting clubs to maintain members and train athletes the past three years.
The Central Highlands football and netball leagues' strength lies in clubs' parochialism. Always has.
Community pride is fierce and this has not diminished in The Courier's visits to Gordon and Wallace Recreation Reserve this week.
Gordon Primary School, where school colours are the same as the town's Eagles, turned out in force for The Courier's drop-in to find football fans. Even a couple of loyal Bungaree juniors were easily convinced to put town pride first this week when it came to senior football action.
Springbank might not have a school, or boast a host of community shops like its bigger neighbour Gordon. But Tiger blood runs deep in the district, life member Leanne O'Neill told The Courier this week.
The Tigers are on the prowl for all three football flags and are fighting in the junior netball.
Colour and crowds are always big on Central Highlands grand final day and, after a three-year wait, this one should be a ripper.
You can imagine what those moments will be like when the final sirens sound and the final whistles blow. Really, it will be hard to know for sure until it happens.
These are grand finals unlike any of us has known.
One thing for certain is that when the sound of a victorious club bellows from the underbelly of Mars Stadium once more, this will be the sweetest sound of all.
