The Courier

Daylesford promised 18-bed acute ward, dialysis, respite and palliative care

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Daylesford campus of Central Highlands Rural Health has been promised $75 million from the State Opposition, but the Andrews government says staff need to be factored into the funding. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The state opposition has promised $75 million to redevelop the Daylesford's hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.