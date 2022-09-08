The state opposition has promised $75 million to redevelop the Daylesford's hospital.
If the coalition is elected on November 26, the planned revamp would include an 18-bed acute ward for medical and surgical admissions, increased space for dialysis, upgraded and expanded aged care as well as palliative care and respite.
The Hospital Street site has also been promised better disability access.
"Popular towns such as Daylesford have experienced a sharp increase in population," Liberal leader Matthew Guy said.
"The local health service must be redeveloped in order to keep up with a growing demand."
Shadow health spokesperson Georgie Crozier said the Daylesford community had banded together to advocate for change.
"Regional Victorians in particular have endured years of substandard facilities as the Andrews Labor Government prioritises Melbourne-based infrastructure projects over their essential health needs," the former nurse said.
Mr Guy's visit was also used to announce Macedon Ranges south ward councillor Dominic Bonanno as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Macedon.
The state opposition said it would transfer money from Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop to help pay for health service upgrades across the state.
But the federal government said there would be no re-routing of the $2.2 billion it set aside for the 90-kilometre underground line from Cheltenham to Werribee via Melbourne Airport.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared that federal money could not be spent elsewhere.
In response, the Victorian opposition planned to write to Mr Albanese to plead its case for the money to be spent on health instead.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Andrews Government said the new-look Daylesford Hospital would be an "empty shell" if adequate specialist staff weren't taken into account.
"Through the Regional Health Infrastructure Fund (RHIF) we recently provided an investment of more than $4.5 million in Daylesford to upgrade operating theatres, ensuring locals get the care they need close to home," the spokesperson said.
"Since 2016, the RHIF has also funded more than 480 health infrastructure projects, including a new $3.2 million dementia-friendly unit at Creswick Nursing Home."
