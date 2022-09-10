PHOTOS: All of the action at the 2022 BFNL junior grand final day

It's a huge day at Mars Stadium for this year's Ballarat Football Netball League junior grand finals.
There is a lot of action happening as the juniors take to the field and court.
Check out our gallery of who is there. Don't forget, you can also follow a live blog of the results of each grand final across the day.
The Courier is also bringing you live coverage of Monday night's BFNL Henderson Medal and next weekend's BFNL grand final day.
We'll have a live stream of the Henderson Medal vote count along with a live blog and pictures of the BFNL's senior night of nights.
These events are a part of The Courier's extensive coverage of local football in 2022.
