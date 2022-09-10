The Courier
Photos

PHOTOS: All of the action at the 2022 BFNL junior grand final day

By The Courier
September 10 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a huge day at Mars Stadium for this year's Ballarat Football Netball League junior grand finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.