Updated September 8 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:26am
CHFL closes finals crowd incident investigation

The Central Highlands Football League has refrained from handing down sanctions after investigating a post-match incident involving spectators at Sunday's senior preliminary final between Springbank and Hepburn at Learmonth.

