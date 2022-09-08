CHFL closes finals crowd incident investigation

The Central Highlands Football League has refrained from handing down sanctions after investigating a post-match incident involving spectators at Sunday's senior preliminary final between Springbank and Hepburn at Learmonth.
The CHFL released a statement on Thursday night advising it had closed an investigation, which had been launched on Sunday night.
It stated that the investigation undertaken in cooperation with each of the competing clubs had been concluded.
The CHFL said that vision and information from a range of witnesses had identified a number of spectators who were involved in the short incident and through the clubs they had been advised of crowd behavioural expectations which existed in the CHFL and within member clubs.
"As part of the normal finals review process the CHFL will examine if there are changes required to assist in ensuring that the risk of similar incidents is managed in a manner which provides for a safe and enjoyable day at the football for all."
