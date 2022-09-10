Ballarat businesses' success an inspiration to others

Two Ballarat businesses, inextricably linked and still in their relative infancy, are thriving during an economically-turbulent time, providing hope, opportunities, and lessons for others.
Both in their early existence when the global pandemic first hit, boutique recruitment firm Milano Partners and biotechnology company Vitrafy Life Sciences are continuing to grow, with the local enterprises' support for each other being essential.
Milano Partners managing director Zoe Allan, with expertise in specialist recruitment and executive search, has successfully sourced the vast bulk of Vitrafy's distinct workforce.
"I've known (Vitrafy chief executive officer) Sean Cameron for many years," Ms Allan said when addressing the strong professional partnership.
"In 2021, Vitrafy reached out because they were needing some recruitment done.
"We've done a lot of recruitment, helping with their staff, when they were forming their board, and (filling) a lot of specialist roles."
Ms Allan's commitment to the burgeoning scientific game-changer, focusing on cryopreservation of food, blood cells, and cancer treatments, is continuing unabated.
"What they're developing now is a medical scientific laboratory," Ms Allan said.
"Adjacent to that, they have a medical device development laboratory.
"We're recruiting for both of those.
"They've got to have an engineering team and a technical device team to help bring (their goals) to fruition."
Vitrafy has grown exponentially since it was established, providing exciting chances for employment and benefiting the region's economy.
"They've gone from zero to 25 staff," Ms Allan said.
"Now, instead of recruiting one at a time or two at a time, we're doing seven at a time.
"People are grateful to be here and excited to be part of the journey."
Ms Allan has found one key to recruiting success has been thinking differently and urging others to do the same.
"My biggest passion is bringing in people who employers might not ordinarily have looked at," Ms Allan said.
"It's a time when we have to look at wildcards; we have to look outside the square at people with transferable skills.
"It's about encouraging (employers) to think outside the square; turn every tap on; try (new) things."
Learmonth-raised and Wendouree-educated Mr Cameron remains enormously appreciative of Ms Allan's guidance and expertise in gaining the best talent available for his advanced passion project.
"We knew what we wanted, but we didn't know how to articulate it and we didn't know how to get it," Mr Cameron said.
"We spent a lot of time on what do we want in our people who are going to represent us.
"When you've got your livelihood on the line, you want people who are going to nurture that and look after that and grow with you."
Ms Allan's services have been invaluable to Vitrafy. Financially, vast sums have been saved; industrially, thorough expertise has been provided.
"We don't have the money to put on a human resources team; we haven't got enough work for one," Mr Cameron said.
"It's about being able to dial that resource up when you need it and bring it in.
"(Zoe tells us,) 'This is the skill set you need now; this is what you're going to need in 12 months; this is how you will need to do it'.
"It is more a partnership in the HR function."
The energetic head of Milano Partners has instructed the Vitrafy boss on regulatory requirements of skilled migration and minimum wages and awards, while informing him of executive pay structures.
In addition, Ms Allan is guiding Vitrafy's way of operating and its management of its employees.
"I'm helping them evolve their culture," Ms Allan said.
"That's the essence of what we are doing; it's that delicate fabric of the culture, working out what that culture is.
"What we overwhelmingly decided was we need people with an entrepreneurial spirit. The employees need to be team focused, success focused, excited about what they are doing, wanting to help with the bigger picture of society and give back."
The emphasis on workplace culture has assisted Mr Cameron in identifying the type of character who will thrive in the futuristic surroundings of Vitrafy.
"To be a start-up and to be entrepreneurial and creative, you need a different skill set than someone who just wants to come in 9-to-5 and tick a box," Mr Cameron said.
"They've got to be creative and be willing to solve problems.
"Everyone can identify a problem, but there has to be a will to fix it.
"Another area is teamwork; you've got to be able to work together, have fun, enjoy it, look after each other.
"Even if we really need someone, if they're not going to fit in culturally and take us to where we want to be, we won't go there."
Ms Allan feels similarly when it comes to upholding workplace standards.
"As we meet people (in interviews), we don't always get that (positive) feeling," she said.
"A sense of entitlement doesn't work."
Ms Allan and Mr Cameron are fully aware the sphere of work and employment has significantly changed since 2020.
The former believes the mindset of workers is different in a world moving beyond an international health crisis.
"People are not as readily applying (for positions)," Ms Allan said.
"Their requirements have changed; what they're looking for has changed.
"(Prospective employees ask) 'Can I have this? Can I have a 9-day fortnight?'"
A progressive approach from businesses is needed to capture the right people, according to Ms Allan.
"It's about having different patterns to see if that will interest people; we can't just have one brush," she said.
"You've got to offer something different to every candidate.
"We can't solve problems with the same approach we've always had. There is a way around it. It doesn't mean having to sacrifice everything.
"(If there is a problem), we can work it out. There is a solution to it.
"It's a win-win because you'll get a more engaged person; you'll have them for longer; you can do more with them; you'll get more out of them."
Mr Cameron has run with Ms Allan's enlightened advice.
"Doing a start-up through COVID is insane in many ways," he admitted.
"(We need to) understand the shift from 9-to-5 to getting that work-life balance. (We need) to understand how to structure that.
"We've put on a lot of part-time staff and we're really flexible.
"We have a default day; everybody works from home on Fridays. They've got to show they're productive; everyone's expected to tailor their week to work from home on Fridays."
Bringing humanity to the corporate world is a fundamental tenet of Milano Partners, a principle which has been embraced by those at Vitrafy. Indeed, Ms Allan possesses a sensibility which is rare in what can be a ruthless cut-and-thrust corporate realm.
When it comes to recruiting for employers like Vitrafy, the Loreto College alumnus is involved in the process from start to finish, designing position descriptions, partaking in interviews, engaging in conversations, preparing people for interviews, and undertaking reference checks.
Ms Allan aims to establish connections with both her client - the employer - and the prospective employee.
"I'm representing dually the employer and the candidate," she said.
"The candidate can ring me if they're not sure of anything; I'll help prep them for the interview questions they might get. It helps everyone if the candidate is more prepared."
Upon an applicant being successful, Ms Allan offers a token of congratulations, a bottle of champagne, stemming from the recruiter's spiritual alignment with the Widow Clicquot, a strong Frenchwoman who took over her husband's wine business following his premature death in the 1800s.
"I give them a gift when they start," Ms Allan said.
"It's to reward them for getting the job. I bring it out to the office the day they start. If I'm not there, the bottle is there waiting."
Ms Allan's scientific allies have latched onto her gift-giving initiative.
"It became significant to Vitrafy as well," she said.
"It was an extra way of supporting a person on their first day or their first week."
The last 12 months could hardly have proceeded better for both businesses.
"It's been phenomenal," Ms Allan said of Milano Partners' progress.
"I have achieved what I have wanted to achieve, to work with some incredible organisations and to be utilised for my passion and my skill. It's been what I wanted it to be, helping businesses navigate what has been a really nervous time."
Milano Partners is set to go from strength to strength under the watchful eye of its founder who is undoubtedly parochial, but who is also aware of the importance of having grander reach.
"I have a keen passion for local businesses and a knowledge of the nuances of the region and the unique skill set required to be a successful leader and top performer in a regional business," Ms Allan said.
"We are now taking that success to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane to create a national network of candidates."
As for Mr Cameron, he has an eye on the near and the far.
Vitrafy will continue its campaign to open its non-descript doors into a world of wonder to young women, particularly those studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, in a quest to attract bright minds historically not linked to the aforementioned areas.
"We're really big in workforce development," Mr Cameron said.
"If we're going to be here longer-term and grow, we have to have those skills coming through."
At the same time, Mr Cameron is committed to global expansion, suggesting such growth is imminent.
"In a year's time, we will have opened up a second office space in the US, opening up that market to preserve cancer treatments," he said.
"That's the clear goal of everyone."
