What you need to know ahead of a big weekend in the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League | Team Talk

Updated September 8 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 10:00pm
Unchanged sides to push for drought-breaking glory | Team Talk

Gordon and Springbank will enter this weekend's Central Highlands Football League grand final with unchanged teams.

