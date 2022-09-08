Unchanged sides to push for drought-breaking glory | Team Talk

Gordon and Springbank will enter this weekend's Central Highlands Football League grand final with unchanged teams.
Meanwhile, a blockbuster Ballarat Football Netball League preliminary final between Ballarat and Sebastopol will see both sides field near full-strength sides.
The Courier's footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
