Firefighters have spent more than an hour trying to remove an overturned car from an embankment near the Yarrowee River in Ballarat's south.
The first triple zero call came in just after 4am on Friday, to the far end of Humffray Street South.
Firefighters arrived at the Mount Pleasant site within six minutes.
Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) and CFA personnel worked to tip up the blue car and make the scene safe with a tow truck arranged to remove the vehicle.
The car was found in dense vegetation.
FRV said the incident was declared under control at 4:13am.
No one was trapped in the vehicle.
Paramedics said they were called to the scene, but in the end, were not required.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
