The Courier

Ballarat's David Ure reflects on Bali bombing attacks ahead of 20th anniversary

By By Erin Williams
September 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Ure's life has been an emotional rollercoaster since the deadly terrorist Bali bombings 20 years ago. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The past 20 years has been an emotional rollercoaster for Ballarat man David Ure, who survived the terrorist bombing of a Bali nightclub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.