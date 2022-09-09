Griffiths trio adding flavour to Gordon line-up

Macauley Griffith's importance to the Gordon line-up is second-to-none, but perhaps his most influential moment of the year came off the field, when he recruited cousins Sam and Billy to the club.
The three have become crucial figures in Gordon's best 22 players, with Sam's defensive ability, Macauley's versatility and Billy's goal-sneak playstyle providing a strong backbone for the Eagles.
"I started out at Bacchus Marsh as well and came out here for under-18s and then managed to get these boys out here this year to play," Macauley said.
"It's always good to have a change of scenery, most of the reason we came was obviously because of Macauley and Connor Ascough," Billy added.
Despite growing up together, it will be the first time brothers Sam and Billy will play a full season together.
Sam said running out alongside Billy adds extra feeling to every match and brings the two closer together as well.
The duo moved to Gordon this season from Bacchus Marsh, with Billy featuring in the Cobras' 2017 grand final defeat.
"I know what it's like to lose a grand final which I think is a good experience to have going in," Billy said.
"I feel really good ahead of Saturday. We're definitely capable."
The move to the Central Highlands Football League has rejuvenated both Sam and Billy ahead of Saturday's grand final.
"It's a completely different culture in the Central Highlands. It makes you want to do it for all those loyal supports, not just for us," Sam said.
"I couldn't imagine what it would be like in the rooms if we win this weekend so it's something that drives you even more."
