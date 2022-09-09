Anglicans across the south west corner of Victoria have been asked to fly their flags at half-mast to remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ballarat Anglican Bishop Garry Weatherill said he saw her only once - during a UK Lambeth conference event nick-named the 'purple party' in 2008.
"My first impression was how tiny she was (160cm), but what a capacity she had to speak to thousands of people," he said.
"There were 900 people at this event - most of us dressed in purple (clergy) shirts - and she got to talk to a lot of them.
"She had a radiant and genuine smile and she really lit up the place.
"It was obvious she enjoyed her job and enjoyed being around people and engaging with them.
"To do what she did for so many years is amazing - even meeting Liz Truss, the new UK Prime Minister, two days before her death.
"Although her health's been declining, she was working right until the very end."
The Queen's reign began on 6 February 1952 - lasting 70 years and 214 days.
Truss was the latest in a line of 15 Prime Ministers that served under the Queen, starting with Winston Churchill.
"The Queen sort of straddled that great grand world of pomp and pageantry - but she still had a common touch and could really relate to ordinary people," Bishop Garry said.
"That was particularly clear in 1992 when Andrew and Fergie's marriage broke up and Windsor Castle caught fire.
"It was her annus horribilis.
"The way she felt - ordinary people can relate to that."
Queen Elizabeth II was the head of the Church of England, but the head of the Anglican Church of Australia is the 'primate' - a role that changes every few years and is now held by Adelaide Archbishop Geoff Smith.
"It's a similar situation in Canada," Bishop Garry said.
"The Queen is not technically the head of our church in Australia."
He said the Australian primate had been at a World Council of Churches event in Germany, which wrapped up on Friday.
"The thing that's been amazing for me is that I was born in 1956 and I've never known any other royal monarch," Bishop Garry said.
"You would have to be very old to remember her father King George VI."
So are there any clergy left who remember how to conduct a Coronation service?
"It's a very old liturgy - and well recorded.
"The Monarch is anointed with oil in the head and on the chest.
"In the Queen's case it was a private moment and they used a canopy to hide it from view."
Bishop Garry said while the Queen was definitely not perfect, she led by example.
"I really admire the way she did her job so consistently and uncomplainingly," he said.
"We talk about servant-leadership - and that's what we see in the Bible.
"She was a servant-leader and a matriarch at the same time.
"In the speech she made when she was 21, she said she would give her whole life to serving the people .
"That sort of leadership is about putting others first.
"Our world has so many leaders that are all about power, but in her case she had authority because people admired her.
"The Queen could sometimes be aloof and difficult, but she understood the complexities of people."
Bishop Garry later released a public statement:
Her example of sustained service and commitment has been an inspiration to generations of Australians.
Underpinning all the complexities of her public and family life has been a deep personal faith in God, revealed in Jesus Christ.
Her Christmas messages spoke of that faith in a clear and unambiguous way. Her warm smile revealed her faith even more powerfully.
Here in Western Victoria, we join with all Australians in giving thanks for the long and gracious life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Rest eternal grant to her, O Lord, and may light perpetual shine upon her.
Bishop Garry said churches across the diocese with flagpoles had been asked to fly either the Australian or St George (English cross) flag at half mast until the day of her funeral.
He said prayers would be adjusted to reflect the new monarch - King Charles III - and in time prayer-books would also be re-printed.
The Anglican Cathedral in Lydiard Street South is also planning a local memorial service.
