There were no photos, no reports were allowed, leaving The Courier's former editor Angela Carey with only an golden invitation and special memories of a private meeting with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Ms Carey fondly reflected on how momentous, and yet incredibly welcoming, that cuppa and prawn toast had become more than two decades later following the Queen's death, aged 96.
The invitation had arrived first in a phone call that Ms Carey said had seemed surreal but there was no way anything would stop her from taking up the offer.
Ms Carey, then The Courier's deputy editor, had been chasing up whispers for months that the Queen might visit Ballarat on a planned royal tour in early 2000.
The Courier finally broke the news the palace was considering a Ballarat stop on the visit in a weekend Christmas edition.
Ms Carey said, as a good journalist, she kept hounding the protocol office for more details then suddenly found herself called upon for a private, select media event at Admiralty House, the Governor-General's Sydney residence.
"She was as you would expect her to be, just like everyone's nana," Ms Carey said. "She was the expert at making small talk and we had the Olympics coming up in Sydney.
"All the talk at the time was how much the Queen was enjoying her visit to Australia. This was coming off the horrible 1990s decade for the royal family. There was a lot of talk she and Prince Philip found they could enjoy the travel."
Among a predominantly male audience for the Queen, female media representatives were told they could chose whether they wanted to curtsy or not - males could opt to bow - otherwise, all that was required for the meeting was a polite hand-shake.
When it came to her moment, Ms Carey found herself carrying out "an awkward combination of both" a curtsy with handshake.
"I would practice if ever it were to happen again, not that that's likely now," Ms Carey said.
"We had all been ushered into a formal reception. I was standing at the back of the room until we were asked to walk in - I didn't really know anyone - and I was doing a bit of mingling.
"We were asked to turn around and suddenly I was at the front of the room, asked to hand over my name card and found I was first to be shown in to meet her.
"She was so welcoming. She made everyone feel comfortable in that space.
"After today, that is such a special moment - it is one I've always held as a special memory."
Ms Carey was later "caught up in the moment" when the Queen and Prince Philip visited Ballarat on Friday, March 24, 2000. She made sure her young children, aged under five, found a spot to wave at the royals when they drove through Mount Helen.
