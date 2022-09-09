The Courier
Home/Video

The Courier's Angela Carey reflect on cuppa with Queen Elizabeth II

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:30am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were no photos, no reports were allowed, leaving The Courier's former editor Angela Carey with only an golden invitation and special memories of a private meeting with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.