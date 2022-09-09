The Courier
Queen Elizabeth II visits Ballarat in 1954: from the archives

By The Courier
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:45am
Ballarat's tumultuous, gay, and yet unique welcome to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday carried with it untold warmth and recognition from a crowd of more than 150,000 for the visit of the first ruling monarch to this Garden City.

