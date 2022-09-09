Ballarat's tumultuous, gay, and yet unique welcome to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday carried with it untold warmth and recognition from a crowd of more than 150,000 for the visit of the first ruling monarch to this Garden City.
It was spontaneous reception, which gathered momentum as crowds, up to 12 deep in parts, demonstrated their loyalty and enthusiasm
The welcome had two ear-splitting crescendos - when the Royal Party slowly moved past 20,000 school children on their special stand, and at the Botanic Gardens where 40,000 yelled their approval of Her Majesty's acceptance of an on-the-spot invitation to inspect the famed Begonia glass house.
The Gardens setting was highly commended by all associated with the tour, and overseas pressmen, travelling with the Royal party, said it was the most picturesque and natural they had seen since the tour started in Fiji.
The newspapermen added that it was a direct contrast to the many city and town halls and other buildings, where the Queen had been received.
The Mayor, Cr F.J. Cutts, who warmly welcomed the Royal couple at the railway station, took it upon himself to invite the Queen to inspect the glasshouse, while the official party was on the dais at the gardens.
The inspection was something that had often been hinted at during the months of planning, but had been frowned on by those responsible for the timing of the progress.
That was why such a wonderful "sample" exhibition of begonias was arranged in a special stand near the dais, and also why, after viewing the blooms there, Her Majesty delightfully said, "I'd love to," when Cr Cutts invited her inspection.
It needed no words by Her Majesty, although she did comment to the Mayor, to describe the breath-taking beauty she found within the conservatory for as she left the building she lingered, taking one last look at the begonias, bathed in the warm rays of the sun.
Early arrivals at the railway station were the Mayor and Mayoress, Mrs Cutts, and Town Clerk, Mr H.R. Maddern, and Mrs Maddern. They arrived before 9am, and while the mayor, in his robes of office, chatted informally with Royal tour and railway officials, the Town Clerk and other officials checked final details for the Queen's arrival.
Red carpets were laid along the platform and out to the front of the station, where the Royal car, black and shining, was waiting.
THe Premier, Mr Cain, arrived by car and a few minutes before 10am the welcoming party assembled on the platform.
THis included the Premier, who made the introductions, the Mayor and the Mayoress, Town Clerk and Mrs Maddern, Mr R. Joshua MP and Mrs Joshua; the leader of the State Liberal and Country Party, Mr H.E. Bolte, and Mrs Bolte; Mr J.J. Jones MLC and Mrs Jones; Mr H.C. Ludbrook MLC; Mr R.T. White MLA, and commanding the Ballarat RAAF station, Wing Comm. A.A.B. Slight, and Mrs Slight' and the officer commanding the 8/7 Infantry Battalion, Lieut Col S.M. Mcdonald, and Mrs McDonald, and the stationmaster, Mr H.N. Sanderson.
Accompanied by the Mayor, the Queen walked to the station foyer, where city councillors and their wives were assembled. As Her Majesty turned to face them, all the ladies curtsied.
The Mayor then introduced the councillors and ladies, and also the City Engineer, Mr G. Murrowood, and Mrs Murrowood.
The Royal party, accompanied by members of the Royal Household and the Chief Commissioner of Police, Mr A.M. Duncan, then moved to the Royal cars, while the Mayoral party and councillors left the station by the overhead bridge and sped to the Botanic Gardens by a special route, so as to be there when the Royal party arrived.
In the Royal Progress, led by a pilot car, and with the Royal car next, the Queen had a guard of mounted Victorian police troopers, while the Police Commissioner, who followed several cars behind, had an escort of police motorcyclists.
The Royal couple received their first burst of cheering in the city as the Royal car slowly moved from the station. Railway employees, who had swarmed on to the platform, when the train first arrived, had by this time taken up vantage positions in the upstairs section of the building, and looking down on the scene below, gave a loud, and almost continuous cheer.
The only point to point rush to greet the Queen and Duke occurred just after the Royal car entered Lydiard Street from the station area.
Many who lined the barriers near the Market Street intersection surged forward after the Queen had passed to the Lydiard-Sturt street intersection to gain a "second look".
It was at this intersection that the crowd was at its thickest , except for the school stands and Botanic Gardens.
Greeting for the Royal couple along the Royal Progress route were loud and long. Throughout those with "barrier positions" ahead of the Royal car leant over, craning their heads and necks, and then the cry would go up, "Here she comes!".
Another outburst of cheers and flag-waving would follow, and vibrate among the thousands farther along.
When the school children's great moment arrived and the Royal car reached the start of the stands, each school seemed to take in a huge breath and let it out with a gigantic cheer, one after the other, all the way along the route, until the air rang with a glorious welcome.
Their ecstatic greeting was endorsed by the thousands along the three-mile route.
Older people were no less sincere. Many awe-stricken at first by the momentous occasion found their voices and sent her away with a ringing, "God speed".
The girl Queen, so young and lovely despite her staggering responsibilities, went straight to the hearts of the people, her radiant smile and waving small, white-gloved hand forever imprinted on their memories.
A stirring moment came when the Queen upset the carefully timed plans, and walked to the begonia house at the Gardens and inspected the blooms.
The roar of appreciation which followed Her Majesty's unscheduled gesture hung in the air for minutes, and deepened as she slowly walked back to the Royal car.
Warning of the Royal approach to the Gardens was given through loud speakers recording the cheers of the throng as the Queen's car passed along the route.
IN no time, the escort of motorcycle police and mounted troopers came into view, and presently the Royal car - open to give the people the best possible view - slid to the kerb in front of the dais.
Stepping lightly from the car the smiling Queen was met by the Mayor. She looked about her with intent interest as she moved towards the dais followed by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Mayoress, Lady Pamela Mountbatten, lady-in-waiting, Commander Richard Colville, the Queen's Press Secretary, the Town Clerk and Mrs Madden.
Before advancing to the dais there was a solemn silence as all stood motionless when the City of Ballarat Band played the National Anthem and the Royal Standard was broken.
The Mayor gave a brief speech of welcome before handing the Queen an address from the council and citizens of Ballarat.
The Queen read her address in reply in a light, firm voice.
The crowds applause followed. She was then escorted to a beautifully arranged begonia display erected on the north side of the platform.
The Queen bent slightly and gently smiled at seven-year-old Helen Beaumont, daughter of the gardens curator, Mr T Beaumont, who handed to Her Majesty a basket of glorious begonias.
Mr and Mrs Beaumont were then presented to the Queen.
As the Queen was admiring the blooms the Mayor asked her if she would like to see the main begonia display.
"I'd love to," the Queen said eagerly, and turned to walk to the glasshouse.
Chatting to Cr Cutts as she walked, the Queen admired the beautiful gardens setting and described the trees as "wonderful," the people accompanied their approach with cheers.
Walking through the conservatory, Her Majesty highly praised the beautiful blooms, selecting as her favourites the dark crimson flowers.
Her Majesty spoke also of the great display made by the school children on their stands.
She said the stands were the best she had seen, and she had noted also that the children were all comfortably accommodated.
Before entering her car to the farewell cheers of the throng the QUeen turned to smile radiantly and repeatedly waved her hand to the enthusiastic gathering.
And here came one of Her Majesty's characteristic acts of simple grace.
About to step in the car, she paused and bent to pick up a small, homely posy of flowers, tied with a red, white, and blue ribbon, from the floor.
For an instant she gazed at it, then gently and carefully placed it back on the floor out of range of her feet.
The Mayor and Mayoress and Town Clerk and Mrs Maddern joined the Royal Progress for the return to the station, and again the cheering crowd's reception was as spontaneous and noisy as the drive to the gardens.
Just after the Royal car turned north to Lydiard Street, members of the 8/7 Battalion which had formed a guard of honour along both sides, turned, and with arms at the slope, marched alongside the remainder of the cars.
After bidding farewell to the Mayoral party and the stationmaster, the Royal couple stepped aboard onto the observation platform at the rear of the train.
By this time the platform crowd had increased with city councillors, tour officials, and railways employees, and as the QUeen turned towards them, they broke into "Auld Lang Syne".
The Duke put his hands together, as if giving a small clap, and the Mayoress tried to get the group to sing "Will ye no Come Back Again".
When this failed, a deep baritone voice from the rear struck up, "A city built on gold... it gave its wealth untold", and the whole assemblage burst into the city's own song, "B-A-L-L-A-R-A-T".
