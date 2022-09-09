The Courier

Tigers' ace Quinlan rolling into grand final in red-hot form

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 9 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springbank's Chris Quinlan has been monumental in the Tigers' finals run. Picture by Adam Trafford.

It was the right boot of Zak Bozanich that kicked the Tigers into the Central Highlands Football League grand final on Saturday, but it was the ever-reliable left boot of Chris Quinlan that found the key forward in the dying seconds of their preliminary final clash with Hepburn.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.