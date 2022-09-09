Tigers' ace Quinlan rolling into grand final in red-hot form

It was the right boot of Zak Bozanich that kicked the Tigers into the Central Highlands Football League grand final on Saturday, but it was the ever-reliable left boot of Chris Quinlan that found the key forward in the dying seconds of their preliminary final clash with Hepburn.
Quinlan has put together an impressive finals series for the Tigers, with his field vision and effectiveness kicking inside 50 metres instrumental in Springbank's semi-final and preliminary final triumphs.
Against Skipton, as the Tigers midfielders continued to kick to Staunton in outnumbered contests, Quinlan was able to find Bozanich in space on two occasions late in the game to set up the nail-biting win.
He also enjoyed an inspirational five-minute burst in the third-quarter against Hepburn before again linking up twice with Zak Bozanich in the fourth quarter, including the match-winning goal after the siren.
The veteran said he used to overthink when it came to finals, but a fresh mindset has been a big factor in his form
"Being a bit older now I know I can't control everything, so you just worry about the things you can control," Quinlan said.
"I just want to give it my all and you never know, opportunities like this don't come around often so I just want to help the team as much as I can."
Now, thanks to his efforts this finals series, Quinlan has the opportunity to add a second premiership with Springbank to his already-impressive list of accolades.
"At the start of the year we set ourselves a target of getting into the finals and maybe pushing for the top four and anything after that was a bonus," Quinlan said.
"Gordon has been the benchmark of the competition since I first left Springbank. On our day we match up quite well against them and if we all click we can quite possibly come away with the win."
Originally from Western Australia, the half-forward joined Springbank in 2013 and captained the Tigers to a premiership in 2015.
A four-year stint at East Point saw Quinlan reach the top in 2018 as part of the Roos' premiership side, before returning to Springbank for last year's interrupted season.
"It was a refreshing change coming back from the BFL. I've got a lot of mates and family at Springbank so it was always where I was going to end up at the end," Quinlan said.
"When you're out there you definitely feel the love and everyone gets around you. I'm liking the change back out at Springbank and am really enjoying my footy again."
