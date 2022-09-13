The past two weeks have been a life-changing whirlwind for Ballarat ballet dancer Xander Vandenberg.
On September 1 he was in Sydney at the Youth America Grand Prix student ballet competition and scholarship program, dancing in front of talent scouts from many of the world's most prestigious ballet schools and companies.
Within an hour of his performance the 18-year-old was offered a scholarship to the company of his dreams - the European School of Ballet in Amsterdam - and was asked if he could start the following Monday.
While that time frame was just too short with passports, visas, flights and accommodation to arrange, on Sunday Xander and his mum Tammy flew out of Melbourne for Xander to start his new life dancing on the other side of the world.
Right up to Friday Xander was commuting hours each way to Jane Moore Academy of Dance in the Melbourne suburb of Highett where he has been studying full-time since 2020 - getting up every day at 4am to catch the 5am train and not getting home some nights until 10pm.
"He's done the hard yards. It's been a long journey," Ms Vandenberg said. "It's really encouraging that such hard work, dedication and focus has paid off.
"As a dancer the world is not an easy one at the best of times and when you add in travel and COVID he maintained focus and has achieved this goal."
Going in to the YAGP, Xander had his eye on a spot at the European Academy of Ballet as his first choice and was thrilled when his teacher received a call offering the scholarship within an hour of his first class at the event.
At this stage he will stay for a year and live in the academy's boarding house, but Ms Vandenberg is expecting her son will probably be there for two years and hopefully then win a place in a ballet company over there.
In the unlikely situation the scholarship doesn't work out, Xander also received an offer from the Queensland Ballet Academy to attend next year.
During lockdown Xander continued dancing everyday, on mats covering the concrete floor of the back shed of the family's Ballarat home.
Even with his departure looming, Xander insisted on continuing to commute to Melbourne for his dance studies right up to Friday.
"I told him you can let it go and start packing and organising, but he went to class even on Friday," Ms Vandenberg said.
"He said 'I can't lose form before I go' and has to dance every day."
Xander started dancing when he was four, following his older sister to dance class.
"He just thought that's what you do and when he was young it was about providing whatever opportunity they are interested in - violin, dance, drama - and I just thought I will ride it, particularly being a boy in dance, I will ride the wave with him and we are still riding the wave all the way to Europe," Ms Vandenberg said.
"Boys don't always have it easy in the dance world ... but Ballarat is such a wonderful community for producing amazing dancers."
Among them is Australian Ballet principal artist Callum Linnane who Xander shared the stage with when they were younger.
Xander went to Ballarat Clarendon College on a scholarship and found a supportive and nurturing performing arts community, but after juggling part time dance and part time studies he was offered a full-time place at the Jane Moore Academy of Ballet in Melbourne midway through year 10.
Although it was the middle of the pandemic, he took the spot knowing his future was on stage.
